Tri-County Trojans blitz Exeter-Milligan/Friend in D-1 rated battle

MILLIGAN-Just one minute and 45 seconds into the first quarter the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats took a 6-0 lead over the Class D-1No. 3 Tri-County Trojans (according to the Omaha World-Herald).
After that it was all Tri-County as quarterback Cole Siems and senior running back Jack Holsing ran through holes in the Exeter-Milligan defense that you could drive a truck through.
Just on touchdown runs alone the Tri-County Trojans had over 220 yards rushing in the first half as they built a 46-6 halftime lead and cruised to the 66-6 win.
Exeter-Milligan, a young team with just two seniors on the team, struck the first blow when quarterback Christian Weber hit sophomore Chase Svehla on a 33 yard scoring toss on a fourth down and five play. The PAT failed and the offense was not to be heard from again.
Tri-County’s Siems put the Trojans on the board on a 40-yard run and fullback Jack Holsing went 71 yards to make it 14-6 with 2:12 to play in the first quarter.
The Trojans offense continued to pick apart the Bobcats defense as Holsing scored on runs of 16 and 64 yards and Siems went in from 28 yards to make it 38-6.
Tri-County added a final first half score when Gavin Weichel hit Siems on an eight yard toss and the Trojans led 46-6 at the break.
Tri-County added three second half scores, one in the third quarter and two in the fourth to account for the final scoring.
The Bobcats offense never got deeper than the 15 yard line and that was on a fumble recovery that they gave back two plays later.
Exeter-Milligan/Friend had just over 150 yards of total offense to Tri-County’s 450 plus.
Exeter-Milligan (2-1) will travel to Thayer Central next Friday.
Tri-County 14 32 8 12- 66
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 6 0 0 0- 6
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
EM Weber to Chase Svehla 33 yards. PAT failed 0-6
TC Siems 40 yard run. Holsing PAT run. 8-6
TC Holsing 71 yard run. PAT run failed 14-6
Second Quarter
TC Holsing 16 yard run. Siems PAT run 22-6
TC Holsing 64 yard run. Siems PAT run. 30-6
TC Siems 28 yard run. Siems to Weichel pass. 38-6
TC Weichel to Siems 8 yard pass. Holsing PAT run. 46-6
Third Quarter
TC Siems 36 yard run. PAT run Garrison. 54-6
Fourth Quarter
TC Siems 4 yard run. PAT pass INC. 60-6
TC Janssen 48 yard run. PAT run failed. 66-6
