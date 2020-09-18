Tri-County Trojans blitz Exeter-Milligan/Friend in D-1 rated battle

MILLIGAN-Just one minute and 45 seconds into the first quarter the Exeter-Milligan/Friend Bobcats took a 6-0 lead over the Class D-1No. 3 Tri-County Trojans (according to the Omaha World-Herald).

After that it was all Tri-County as quarterback Cole Siems and senior running back Jack Holsing ran through holes in the Exeter-Milligan defense that you could drive a truck through.

Just on touchdown runs alone the Tri-County Trojans had over 220 yards rushing in the first half as they built a 46-6 halftime lead and cruised to the 66-6 win.

Exeter-Milligan, a young team with just two seniors on the team, struck the first blow when quarterback Christian Weber hit sophomore Chase Svehla on a 33 yard scoring toss on a fourth down and five play. The PAT failed and the offense was not to be heard from again.

Tri-County’s Siems put the Trojans on the board on a 40-yard run and fullback Jack Holsing went 71 yards to make it 14-6 with 2:12 to play in the first quarter.

The Trojans offense continued to pick apart the Bobcats defense as Holsing scored on runs of 16 and 64 yards and Siems went in from 28 yards to make it 38-6.