Tri County flips the script on Heartland football team

HENDERSON – Heartland led 38-24 with nine minutes left, but Tri County scored the game’s final 16 points to escape with a 40-38 win over the Huskies on Friday night.

Heartland quarterback Trev Peters completed five of 10 passes for 181 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Peters also found the end zone on a 23-yard rush in the second quarter and finished with nine rushes for 46 yards on the day.

Kale Wetjen led the Huskies’ rushing attack with 75 yards on 20 carries and caught one pass for 65 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter.

Trajan Arbuck hauled in three receptions for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Heartland, and he also reached paydirt on a punt return for a score in the first quarter.

Defensively, Zach Quiring and Merrick Maltsberger led Heartland with 10 tackles apiece. Arbuck, Wetjen and Dawson Ohrt added six stops each for the Huskies. Heartland also forced a pair of turnovers as Arbuck intercepted a pass and Quiring recovered a fumble.

Heartland dropped to 3-2 on the year with the loss and will hit the road next week, as the Huskies travel to Hebron for a clash with 2-3 Thayer Central.