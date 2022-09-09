 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tri-County downs Fillmore Central in volleyball

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers came up on the short end of the stick Thursday night against Tri-County, falling in three sets by a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 margin.

Reyna Hafer led the Panther attack with eight kills, followed by five from Addison Ekeler and two apiece from McKenna Skala and Adysn Young. JoLee Gewecke rounded out the offense with one kill.

Lily Srajhans and Grace Probasco paced Fillmore Central at the service line with a pair of aces each, while Hafer and Ekeler both had one.

Skala and Young combined for the Panthers’ only block, while Angie Schademann notched 17 of the team’s 39 digs. Makenna McCoy led Fillmore Central with 14 assists, while three Panthers amassed double-digit serve receives – Schademann (19), Gewecke (13) and Hafer (10).

