Trey Richert YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Trey Richert, JR., Nebraska Lutheran (QB)

With no help from the Nebraska Lutheran running game – the Knights finished with one carry for minus-3 yards – junior quarterback Trey Richert orchestrated an efficient aerial assault on the Cedar Bluffs defense to guide the Knights to a 54-28 victory, their first of the season.

Richert completed 77.8 percent of his passes Friday night, connecting on 21 of 27 attempts for 394 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. The Wildcat defense had no answers for the dialed-in quarterback, who posted a 158.6 QB rating.

Richert, who did not play in a loss to Falls City Sacred Heart on Sept. 3, has completed 42 of 66 passes for 592 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions with a 113.1 QB rating this season for the Knights.