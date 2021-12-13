Trey Richert is YNT Athlete of the Week

The Nebraska Lutheran Knights made their annual journey to Ulna, Minnesota over the weekend to compete at the MLC Classic. The Knights improved to 4-0 on the season as junior Trey Richert scored 37 points in a 77-75 win over Northland Lutheran and 17 in the team’s victory against Evergreen Lutheran 69-58. He also put up 15 points in last Tuesday’s win over St. Edward. Richert was 8 of 18 on 3-pointers in the win over Northland and for the week he was 15 of 37 on shots from behind the 3-point arc. He averaged 23 points per game and he also grabbed 23 rebounds in three games, dished out 10 assists and recorded 11 steals.