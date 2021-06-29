Trey Richert guides York Juniors to 8-0 win over Aurora

YORK – Carter Culotta scored the first run of the game, racing home on Trent Bush’s second-inning single to give the York Juniors a 1-0 lead over Aurora. With Trey Richert on the mound, the one-run cushion was more than enough – but the Cornerstone Kings scored four more times in the inning and added three more runs in the fourth during an 8-0 shutout on Tuesday afternoon.

York scored eight runs on seven hits – aided by five Aurora errors – but it was Richert’s dominance on the mound that fueled the blowout. Twelve Aurora batters stepped to the plate against Richert, and all 12 hitters returned to the dugout without reaching base.

Richert was the first batter for either team to record a hit when he singled with one out in the bottom of the first. However, he was tagged out trying to stretch the hit into a double, and Garrett Bonnell lined out to first base to end the inning.

York loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second after Culotta singled, Noah Jones reached on an error and Parker Andersen drew a walk.

Bush then singled to drive in the game’s first run, but York wasn’t done. A pair of Aurora errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball extended the lead to five before Richert was caught trying to steal third for the final out of the inning.