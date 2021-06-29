Trey Richert guides York Juniors to 8-0 win over Aurora

YORK – Carter Culotta scored the first run of the game, racing home on Trent Bush’s second-inning single to give the York Juniors a 1-0 lead over Aurora. With Trey Richert on the mound, the one-run cushion was more than enough – but the Cornerstone Kings scored four more times in the inning and added three more runs in the fourth during an 8-0 shutout on Tuesday afternoon.
York scored eight runs on seven hits – aided by five Aurora errors – but it was Richert’s dominance on the mound that fueled the blowout. Twelve Aurora batters stepped to the plate against Richert, and all 12 hitters returned to the dugout without reaching base.
Richert was the first batter for either team to record a hit when he singled with one out in the bottom of the first. However, he was tagged out trying to stretch the hit into a double, and Garrett Bonnell lined out to first base to end the inning.
York loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the second after Culotta singled, Noah Jones reached on an error and Parker Andersen drew a walk.
Bush then singled to drive in the game’s first run, but York wasn’t done. A pair of Aurora errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball extended the lead to five before Richert was caught trying to steal third for the final out of the inning.
Still leading 5-0 through three and a half innings, Andersen singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth as York looked to put the game out of reach. Andersen stole second, but Bush struck out looking for the first out of the inning.
Cameron Logston then crushed a double to center field and drove in Andersen, while Dakota Brown struck out looking for the second out. Isaac Stark raced down the first-base line to beat the third baseman’s throw to the bag for an infield single to put runners on the corners.
A passed ball drove in Logston, while Stark scored on Richert’s RBI single to left field as York extended the lead to 8-0.
Richert fanned four Aurora batters in four perfect innings before he handed the ball to Merrick Maltsberger for the fifth. Maltsberger then sat down Aurora in order to enact the eight-run rule and complete the combined perfect game.
In addition to tossing a gem on the mound, Richert led York at the plate with two hits. He also drew a walk as he reached base safely in all three plate appearances.
York improves to 16-8 on the season with the win and returns to action on Wednesday against Utica/Beaver Crossing.