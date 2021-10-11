Trev Peters in YNT Male Athlete of the Week

YNT Male Athlete of the Week

Trev Peters – QB, JR., Heartland

Heartland quarterback Trev Peters dazzled on the gridiron for the Huskies in a 58-24 win over previously undefeated Exeter-Milligan/Friend on Friday night. Peters made his presence felt from the opening kick, which he returned 76 yards to the house to put the Huskies ahead just 13 seconds into the game.

The junior completed nine of 12 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also finished as the game’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 22 times for 125 yards and three more scores. All told, Peters accounted for 314 offensive yards, 390 total yards and six total touchdowns in the rout of the Bobcats.

Peters’ performance is the latest in what has been a strong junior campaign, as the quarterback has led Heartland to a 5-2 record this year ahead of Friday’s regular-season finale at home against 1-6 Ravenna.