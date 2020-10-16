“Tough pill to swallow.” Centennial falls short in Lincoln

LINCOLN — The Centennial Broncos were 1 minute and 34 seconds away from a road win Friday night, and they had the Lincoln Lutheran Warriors on their own 2-yard line.

But Lutheran quarterback Josh Duitsman had other plans.

Duitsman took his snap from a shotgun set, rolled to his right and found receiver Zach Ringler, who beat his man and raced 86 yards to the Centennial 13 before being dragged down. Three plays later, with under a minute left, Duitsman threw an 8-yard touchdown to the 6-foot-3 Jonny Puelz to give his team a 21-17 lead.

With only 19 seconds left in the game, Centennial started its drive on its own 35 thanks to a kickoff out of bounds from the Warriors.

Quarterback Cooper Gierhan — a senior who rushed for 98 yards, two touchdowns and kicked a 26-yard field goal — got his team down to the Lutheran 15-yard line thanks to a pass interference penalty on the Warriors and a pair of 23- and 13-yard completions to his 6-3 wideout Jake Bargen, the latter of which left just under 5 seconds.

Enough time for one more pass.

Gierhan’s final attempt to Bargen fell incomplete, sealing the loss for the Broncos.