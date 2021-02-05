Tough matchup awaits Centennial in conference title game

Limiting Milford’s offensive firepower is easier said than done. Jaxon Weyand and Seth Stutzman went off against Heartland, scoring 18 and 17 points, respectively. Weyand is a strong guard who can get to the hoop easier than others. The smooth-moving Stutzman has the size advantage over whoever will be guarding him on Saturday night at 6-foot-5. Milford’s primary ball handler, Micah Hartwig, is a good shooter at 6-1 with a tight handle.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re very talented overall,” Scholl said. “The Stutzman kid is as good inside as there is at this level, and they have three guards that can score the ball. The Weyand kid is a really nice player who we can’t give easy baskets to like we did in the first game.”

Centennial’s defense will need to have success keeping Milford out of the paint and off the glass, limiting the Eagles to one shot each trip down.

“We’ve done a good job all year of taking away teams’ inside game, so hopefully we can continue to do that,” Scholl said.

Lane Zimmer, an undersized but tough and uber-competitive sophomore forward for Centennial, will likely get the job of defending Stutzman.

“Lane has been fantastic defensively for us inside, but it will take a team effort to slow down a kid like Stutzman,” Scholl said.