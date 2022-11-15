Total of 14 Cougars recognized in D1-3 with post-season awards

STROMSBURG – The 2022 high school football season did not end the way the Cross County Cougars had envisioned, but an 8-1 record with a huge win over Clarkson-Leigh (11-1), which will play for the Class D1 state championship Monday at 2:45 p.m., was just one of many highlights.

Cross County’s only loss came in the first round of the D1 state playoffs when they dropped a 42-22 decision to the Weeping Water Indians. Of the six teams in the D1-3 district, three made the state playoffs. The Shelby-Rising City Huskies were also in the 32-team field.

Cross County had six players chosen to represent the D1-3 district; Clarkson-Leigh had five; Shelby/Rising City (5-4) had four players; Twin River three, Madison two and Cedar Bluffs one.

Cougar junior Tanner Hollinger had 13 receptions for 141 yards and on defense he racked up 50 tackles. Senior Jackson Lindburg had 60 carries for 597 yards and he added 40 tackles. Junior Alex Noyd led the team in tackles with 115 and another junior, Izaac Dickey, was the leading rusher with 846 yards and had 68 tackles on defense. Senior Trevor Bolton had 24 tackles and senior Tobey Waller had 40 carries for 383 yards and 71 tackles.

Second Team

Hayden Allen, Leighton Nuttelman and Lucas Jacobson

Honorable Mention

Cooper Sundberg, Dalton Noble, Ashton Seim, Brayden Schmidtberger, Andrew Dubas

The rest of the D1-3 all-district first team included;

Clarkson-Leigh - Drew Beeson, Kyle Kasik, Jackson Koehn, Ryan Brichacek, Mason Whitmore.

Shelby-RC – Justin Knoll, Dalton Pokorney, Isaac Whitmore, Logan Lindsley.

Twin River – Korbe Urkoski, Kirk Hebda, Trey Quick.

Madison – Diego Gastelum, Dago Gastelum.

Cedar Bluffs – Brock Schwarz.