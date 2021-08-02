Top volleyball talent returns to area squads

YORK - The 2021 High School volleyball season is just around the corner as most York News-Times coverage area teams will be seeing action for the first time on Thursday, August 26.
For the next three weeks, the News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2020 and post-season accolades.
This is the first of three installments.
Cameran, Jansky, Exeter-Milligan- MB
In 2020, Exeter-Milligan junior Cameran Jansky logged 82 sets and led the team in kills with 276. Her .267 hitting percentage reflected the consistency that Jansky was recognized for by head coach Madalyn Fousek at the end of the season.
“Cameran led our team this year in kills and blocks. She was a six-rotation player who was able to attack from any position on the court,” commented first-year head coach Madalynn Fousek. “She was consistent and was hard to stop for many teams. She also was consistent for us in the back row.”
Jansky recorded 34 ace serves; a team high 59 blocks and 217 digs. She had a season high 18 kills in the T-Wolves’ matchup with Freeman.
She was a Crossroads Conference first team selection and a Class D2 honorable mention in Nebraska’s two major newspapers.
Kenzie Wruble, JR., High Plains- MB
As a sophomore, High Plains middle-blocker Kenzie Wruble was on the floor 78 sets in 2020 as the High Plains girls went 19-14.
Wruble was third on the team in kills with 125 behind two seniors who had started for all four years of their career.
From the service line she led the team with 61 ace serves and that mark was second in the final all-area stats.
She was also active at the net with 25 blocks and she scooped up 210 digs which was third on the team.
Wruble’s season high in kills came against McCool Junction and Central Valley with eight and she had 10 ace serves in the win over Dorchester. Over her final three games she recorded 12, 24 and 20 digs for an 18.6 per match average.
She was a York News-Times honorable mention selection.
Chloe Sandell, SR., Cross County
The Cross County Cougars were one of the strongest teams at the net in Class C2. As a junior Chloe Sandell was charted with 83 blocks and, with teammate Erica Stratman, combined for 168 on the year.
Sandell also played in 81 of the team’s 87 sets and hammered 87 kills.
With the 2021 season approaching, Sandell will be the team’s returning leader in kills and blocks.
Her top game of the season at the net in attacks came against Pender and Shelton with seven kills in both matches with seven blocks against Exeter-Milligan.
Sandell looks to play a bigger role in 2021 as the team which finished 22-10 lost five seniors.
Sandell was a York News-Times All-Area honorable mention.