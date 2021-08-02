Top volleyball talent returns to area squads

Kenzie Wruble, JR., High Plains- MB

As a sophomore, High Plains middle-blocker Kenzie Wruble was on the floor 78 sets in 2020 as the High Plains girls went 19-14.

Wruble was third on the team in kills with 125 behind two seniors who had started for all four years of their career.

From the service line she led the team with 61 ace serves and that mark was second in the final all-area stats.

She was also active at the net with 25 blocks and she scooped up 210 digs which was third on the team.

Wruble’s season high in kills came against McCool Junction and Central Valley with eight and she had 10 ace serves in the win over Dorchester. Over her final three games she recorded 12, 24 and 20 digs for an 18.6 per match average.

She was a York News-Times honorable mention selection.

Chloe Sandell, SR., Cross County

The Cross County Cougars were one of the strongest teams at the net in Class C2. As a junior Chloe Sandell was charted with 83 blocks and, with teammate Erica Stratman, combined for 168 on the year.

Sandell also played in 81 of the team’s 87 sets and hammered 87 kills.