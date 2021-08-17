Top sticks and gloves in YNT region ready for some softball

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top nine returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.
Each week, the YNT will feature three players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 19. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.
This is the final of three installments. The first ran Tuesday, Aug. 3 and second ran Tuesday, Aug. 10.
Lauryn Haggadone – JR., York (P/OF)
Haggadone served as a threat on both sides of the ball for York in 2020, earning all-area honors for the second time. She also was a Class B honorable mention in both the Journal Star and World-Herald.
In the circle, Haggadone was one of the area’s best, as she finished either second or tied for second among area leaders in wins, strikeouts and ERA. She won seven games last fall while posting a 5.33 ERA and notching 84 strikeouts, and she also posted a .966 fielding percentage.
Haggadone also gave the Dukes a spark at the plate, finishing third among area leaders in batting average and hits, tied for second in RBIs and fifth in runs scored. She also led the area in home runs.
She batted .462 with a .516 on-base percentage and tallied 36 hits with 28 runs scored. Haggadone also drove in 30 runs and cranked 10 home runs – one short of tying the York single-season record.
Haggadone’s sophomore campaign earned her a second-team all-Central Conference selection.
Sadie Sunday – SR., Polk County (C)
A three-time YNT all-area selection, Sunday returns for her senior season after finishing fifth among area leaders in batting average in 2020.
Sunday batted .415 with 21 RBIs last fall and finished fourth among area leaders with 34 hits, including a home run. She also smacked eight doubles (tied for third) and led the area with four triples.
Sunday was also a threat on the base paths last season, as she swiped 10 bags for the Slammers.
She earned Class C honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald last season
Kaili Head – SO., Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (UT)
Head burst onto the scene for the Panthers in 2020, earning all-area honors as a true freshman and a Class C honorable mention in the Journal Star.
She notched 26 hits and 23 RBIs last fall, and her .377 batting average marked the seventh-best total among area leaders.