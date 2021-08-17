Top sticks and gloves in YNT region ready for some softball

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top nine returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and York Dukes.

Each week, the YNT will feature three players leading up to the official start of the season on Thursday, Aug. 19. The athletes are selected based on 2020 performances and statistics in addition to conference and all-state honors.

This is the final of three installments. The first ran Tuesday, Aug. 3 and second ran Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Lauryn Haggadone – JR., York (P/OF)

Haggadone served as a threat on both sides of the ball for York in 2020, earning all-area honors for the second time. She also was a Class B honorable mention in both the Journal Star and World-Herald.

In the circle, Haggadone was one of the area’s best, as she finished either second or tied for second among area leaders in wins, strikeouts and ERA. She won seven games last fall while posting a 5.33 ERA and notching 84 strikeouts, and she also posted a .966 fielding percentage.