Top seeds hit the hardwood on CRC day two

YORK – The girls Crossroads Conference tournament shifted venues to the classic York City Auditorium on Monday as the bracket’s top two seeds both made their tournament debuts in the quarterfinals. The No. 1 seed Bruning-Davenport/Shickley Eagles opened with a 60-30 rout of 9-seed Nebraska Lutheran, while the 2-seed Cross County Cougars began their quest for a four-peat with a 49-21 win over No. 7 Hampton.

BDS 60, Nebraska Lutheran 30: The ninth-seeded Knights hung tough for most of the first half, trailing just 8-6 after eight minutes and 28-18 at halftime. However, BDS – the tournament’s top seed – flexed its muscle coming out of the locker room. The Eagles’ 18-5 run in the third quarter blew the game wide open, and BDS cruised to the finish line in a 60-30 win.

After both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop during the first half, BDS heated up in the second. The Eagles knocked down 14 of 24 field goals in the second half, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, while Nebraska Lutheran shot just 4 of 20 from the floor over the final 16 minutes.

The Eagles’ size caused problems for the Knights down low, as BDS held a 39-26 edge on the glass. Eagles senior JessaLynn Hudson scored six points in each of the first two quarters and drilled 10 field goals for the game en route to a game-high 21 points.

Junior Hanna Kadel canned all four of the team’s 3-pointers and added 20 points in the win for BDS, which finished the game 25 of 55 from the floor 4 of 10 from beyond the arc and 6 of 10 from the foul line.

Behind them, Ashley Schlegel notched seven points for the Eagles while Hayley Sliva and Hallie Hoins both added four. Malory Dickson and Hannah Miller rounded out the scoring effort for BDS with two points each.

Nebraska Lutheran shot just 21.7% (10 of 46) for the game and made just 1 of 11 3-pointers. The Knights also went just 5 of 10 from the charity stripe.

Lily Otte scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the second quarter and Rebecca Hueske added 10 as two Knights finished in double figures. Samantha Hueske tallied four points, while Marissa Endorf added three and Jasmine Malchow rounded out the scoring with two.

Cross County 49, Hampton 21

To fulfill their dreams of a four-peat, the Cross County girls will likely need to do better than the 0 for 14 performance they turned in from 3-point range Monday against Hampton. However, the Cougars were 20 of 34 from inside the arc, more than enough cushion to roll to a 28-point win and punch a ticket to the semifinals.

Cross County led 8-4 after one quarter but opened up some breathing room with identical 12-5 runs in the second and third quarters. The tournament’s second overall seed then closed the game out in emphatic fashion with a 17-7 run over the final eight minutes of the ballgame to cruise 49-21.

The Cougars finished 20 of 48 (41.6%) from the floor overall despite not making a 3-pointer all game. Cross County also connected on 9 of 15 chances from the charity stripe.

On the other end of the court, the Cougar defense made life tough on the Hawk offense for four quarters. Hampton shot just 9 of 37 (24.3%) from the field, including 1 of 10 from three. The Hawks also struggled at the foul line, where they went a woeful 2 for 11.

The Cougars’ size won out in the second half as Cross County crashed the glass, out-rebounding Hampton 20-13 over the final 16 minutes and 31-24 for the game. The Cougars also forced 21 Hawk turnovers while giving the ball away just 12 times themselves.

Freshman Ema Dickey poured in 16 points to lead all scorers, while junior Shyanne Anderson added 11 as two Cougars cracked double figures. Behind them, Sydney Hengelfelt and Adrienne Waller both notched six points, while Lilly Peterson and Chesney Sundberg tallied four apiece.

Lindee Kelley recorded two points and Addie Linn capped the Cross County scoring with one.

Nevaeh Lukassen paced Hampton with 11 points in the loss, while Lillian Dose notched five. Gavin Gilmore and Macy Miller both added two and Shae Kingery rounded out the scoring effort with one.