Top returning YNT girls in track and field

Brynn Hirschfeld, SR., York

It took a world-wide pandemic in 2020 to deny York senior Brynn Hirschfeld a chance at being a four-time state champion in the 1600 meter run.

Hirschfeld won it in 2019 and 2021 and will be one of the prohibitive favorites to make it three in a row when she steps on the track again this season for the Class B defending state champion York Dukes. Her best time in the 1600 was a 5:11.02.

The 2020 season was cancelled when COVID-19 hit, closing schools and ending all spring competition, not just in Nebraska but across the entire nation.

In 2021 Hirschfeld was also the Class B state champion in the 800 with a time of 2:17.98. As a freshman she ran fourth in that race and seventh in the long jump. She was third in the 3200 and she and teammates Cailey Faust, Kassidy Stuckey and Maddie Portwine opened the 2021 championships at Omaha Burke with a third in the 4x800 relay.

Josi Noble, SR., Cross County

Speedster, jumper and hurdler, Josi Noble of Cross County will go into the season as the leader in four categories in York News-Times All-Area Track and Field charts that ended 2021.

She had the best jump in the triple last year with a mark of 36-2 ½, ran a 1:00.39 in the 400, clocked 26.60 in the 200 and her 48.96 in the 300 hurdles was also the best mark.

She qualified in all four of those events for state and her best finish was a ninth in the triple jump. Noble, who will be headed to Concordia University in the fall for track and field, will be looking to get back to state in 2022.

McKenna Yates, SO., McCool Junction

As a freshman, McCool Junction’s McKenna Yates was one of four area female athletes to qualify in four events at the Class D State Track and Field Championships.

She took seventh place in the high jump with a mark of 4-11 and finished 11th in the preliminary rounds of the 400, missing out on making the finals. She was also on both of the Mustangs 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams which did not place.

Yates led the area in the high jump with a mark of 5-2 and was second in the 400 meters with a 1:01.99.

Kassidy Stuckey, SO., York

In 2021 as a freshman, Kassidy Stuckey with a fifth place in the 1600 gave the Dukes a 1-2-5 finish with a time of 5:18.83.

In the 320 she was clocked at 11:45.45 and that helped the Dukes to a 3-4-5 finish which added 15 points to their team total on the way to the Class B state championship. Stuckey was also on the Dukes’ third place team in the 4x800 relay.

She led the YNT All-Area charts in 2021 with a season best 11:40.71 in the 3200, was second in the 800 (2:28.00) and had the third best time in the 1600 with a 5:18.83.

She was seventh this past fall for the Dukes at the Class B State Cross Country Championships.

The only other area athlete to qualify in four events was McCool Junction senior Aly Plock.

York senior Melanie Driewer comes into the 2022 season as the defending Class B state champion in the pole vault.