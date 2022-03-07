Jumps and distances headline this year’s top returning male track and field athletes

A lot of strong relays will need to retool after graduation

YORK – The York News-Times area has become one of the hotbeds for distance runners over time and this year could help that trend continue through 2022.

A total of 14 athletes return who made the trip to Omaha Burke Stadium in 2021 and hope to return this year as the track and field season will be getting underway in just over a week.

Here is a look at some of the top returning male track and field athletes going into the 2022 season.

Colin Pinneo, Jr., York

Already this sports season, York junior Colin Pinneo has a top 15 finish at the Class B Nebraska State Cross Country Championships last October.

In 2021 as a sophomore, Pinneo qualified for state in both the 1600 and 3200 meter runs and placed in the top eight in both races. In the 3200 he finished in fourth place overall and during the course of the season posted the best time among area athletes with a 9:56.29.

He also led the area in the 1600 with a season best of 4:34.05 and at state he placed in eighth place overall with a time of 4:34.90. He was also among the area leaders in the 80o with a clocking of 2:13.35 for fourth place.

Carson Fehlhafer, Sr., Centennial

The Bronco senior will be looking to follow up his third place finish at the Class C State Wrestling Championships in the 285 pound weight class with a strong showing in both the discus and the shot put.

Last year going into the state as a junior he had the top toss in Class C with a heave of 167-8, but at state he placed ninth as he managed a throw of 145-6.

In the shot put he finished in third among area throwers with a toss of 45-6 ¾.

Trajan Arbuck, Sr.,/Trev Peters, Jr., Heartland

Heartland senior Trajan Arbuck will be looking to get back to state in the high jump. He was best in 2021 with a height of 6-5. He went on to medal at state as he cleared 6-4 and took home sixth place overall. He also competed in the long jump over the course of the year, plus the 100 and 200.

His teammate Trev Peters, now a junior, was a qualifier in the 400 and finished in 15th after the prelims with a time of 52.48. That was only .26 behind his area-best effort of 52.22. He was fourth in the high jump in the final YNT charts clearing 5-9 and he also ran the 200 and 800.

Jake Bargen, Sr., Centennial

Bargen tried his hand at several events over the course of the year, but his bread n’ butter was in the high jump where he qualified for state and tied for seventh place with a jump of 6-2. He has a season best in the event of 6-2 and that was second in the final all-area charts.

Bargen only trailed his teammate, Will Saunders in the 300 intermediate high hurdles with a time of 43.94 and he also was a member of some of the Broncos relay teams.

Jake Brugger, Sr., /Luke Brugger, So., McCool Junction

The McCool Junction Mustangs return the “Brugger Connection” to the track this spring as both Jake and Luke qualified for events at state last year.

The Mustangs, who have been known as one of the stronger distance teams in the area, will rely on the senior/sophomore combination for points in the 800, 1600 and 3200 as well as the distance relays.

In 2021, Jacob finished 9th in the 3200 with a time of 10:32.51 and he was 14th in the 1600. His top time in the 1600 was a 4:54.42 which he ran at state and was fourth in the all-area charts, while his 3200 time of (10:32.51) was also fourth best.

Luke was 14th in the 3200 finals and was clocked at 10:58.65 which was his best of the season.

These are just a few athletes to keep an eye on this season. There is no doubt others will make their mark on the area charts by the end of the season.