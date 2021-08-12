Top returning football talent highlighted by YNT Sports

YORK - Over the past several years the York News-Times sports staff has broken down the top returning area football players by position.

This year, however, we have selected nine players, who by the numbers should be among the top players in the region.

For the next three weeks we will feature three players each week, looking at their 2020 seasons and expectations for the 2021 season.

(This is the second installment of three. Last week, Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske; Centennial’s Jake Bargen and High Plains Javier Morino were featured)

Carter Seim, SR., Cross County-RB/LB

In 2020,Carter Seim was one half of the Cross County backfield that produced two backs who ran for better than 2,000 yards.

As a junior he scored 38 touchdowns and ran for 2,114 yards during the Cougars’ 11-1 season. His 264 points was a school record and he ran for over 200 yards four times with his season best coming against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family when he sprung loose for 305 yards and six touchdowns.

He finished the season with 2,145 all-purpose yards and averaged 14.5 yards per carry.