Top returning football talent highlighted by YNT Sports

YORK - Over the past several years the York News-Times sports staff has broken down the top returning area football players by position.
This year, however, we have selected nine players, who by the numbers should be among the top players in the region.
For the next three weeks we will feature three players each week, looking at their 2020 seasons and expectations for the 2021 season.
(This is the second installment of three. Last week, Nebraska Lutheran’s Trevor Hueske; Centennial’s Jake Bargen and High Plains Javier Morino were featured)
Carter Seim, SR., Cross County-RB/LB
In 2020,Carter Seim was one half of the Cross County backfield that produced two backs who ran for better than 2,000 yards.
As a junior he scored 38 touchdowns and ran for 2,114 yards during the Cougars’ 11-1 season. His 264 points was a school record and he ran for over 200 yards four times with his season best coming against Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family when he sprung loose for 305 yards and six touchdowns.
He finished the season with 2,145 all-purpose yards and averaged 14.5 yards per carry.
On defense he was just as solid at second on the team in tackles. His season total was 102 stops with his season high of 13 coming on the same night he ran for over 300 yards. He also recorded three sacks from his linebacker position.
Seim earned all-district honors; all-state in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star in D1 and he was a co-captain on the York News-Times All-Area team.
Marley Jensen, SR., York-RB/LB
In 2020 as a junior, York’s Marely Jensen joined elite company in the Duke record book when he had a season-high 20 tackles in a game at Ralston. The only other two players in York history to have 20 tackles in a game were Simon Otte (2017) and Tom Erwin (2019). Otte is currently a member of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
In eight games last year, Jensen was a tackle machine as he averaged 10 tackles a game and finished up the season with 80.
In his pre-season assessment, head coach Glen Snodgrass said “Marley is the most fundamentally sound linebacker I have coached.”
Jensen also spent some time in the Duke backfield as a running back and was a York News-Times All-Area selection as well as garnering all-district and all-state recognition.
Breckan Schluter, SO., Exeter-Milligan/Friend-RB/LB
In his first varsity game as a freshman, Exeter-Milligan/Friend running back Breckan Schluter ran the ball for 142 yards and two touchdowns in the Bobcats win over Conestoga.
Schluter followed up that game with a three touchdown, 91 yard performance against East Butler. His season high was a 225 yard game with four touchdowns against Shelby-Rising City.
Over the course of the season Schluter ran for 872 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield with nine receptions for 125 yards and two scores.
On defense he registered 54 tackles; two interceptions; one fumble recovery and seven tackles for loss.
At the end of the season head coach Dean Filipi said this of Schluter’s year on the field, “He played better every time out and he has a good understanding of the game.” Schluter was a York News-Times All-Area selection and he also earned all-state and all-district honors.