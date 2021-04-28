Tom White Invite gives girls final T&F tuneup before CRC

MCCOOL JUNCTION - On the warmest day of the spring to date, the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles edged the host McCool Junction Mustangs 104-98 on the girls side of Monday’s Tom White Invite.
Third place went to Meridian with 85.5 points, fourth was Deshler with 59 and fifth in the 11-team field was Blue Hill with 58.
The Hampton Hawks finished 10th with four points.
BDS and McCool Junction success came in two different ways.
McCool Junction scored 70 of their 98 points with event wins, while the Eagles spread out the scoring with 50 points in the field events, including two of the team’s three wins by sophomore JessaLynn Hudson in the shot put and the discus.
The Eagles picked up 34 points in the running events and the hurdles and 20 points in the three relays.
The other event title for the Eagles went to Taylor Sliva in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.69. She also took second in the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 52.18.
Mustang McKenna Yates won two events as she cleared 5-0 in the high jump to take the top spot and her winning time of 1:04.21 in the 400 was also worth 10 team points.
Another two event winner was distance runner Aly Plock as she finished with a time of 6:03.95 in the 1600 meters and she won the 3200 stopping the clock at 13:42.13.
The only other event win came in the 800 where Jadon Hess was clocked at 2:36.02 for the win.
The Mustangs competed in all three relays and won the 4x100 with a time of 53.14 and the 4x400 with clock stopping time of 4:36.56. They were seventh in the 4x800, just out of the points. Team members were not available.
Taking second in the triple jump with a leap of 30-8 ¼ was senior Sarah Vodicka.
The Hampton Hawks scored just four points on the day. Senior Lexie Wolinski took fourth place in the 800 with a time of 2:47.96.
The top performance of the invite was turned in by Friend’s Kiarra Fennell who won the 100 (12.69), the 200 with a clocking of 26.89 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 50.95. She finished with 31 of the Bulldogs’ 33 points including sixth in the long jump.
Saturday, six of these teams; McCool Junction, Giltner, BDS, Meridian, Hamptonand Dorchester, will join the rest of the Crossroads Conference in Osceola at the league meet which is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.
Girls Team Scoring -1. Bruning-Davenprt-Shickley 104; 2.McCool Junction 98; 3.Meridian 85.5; 4.Deshler 59; 5.Blue Hill 58; 6.Giltner 36.5; 7.Friend 33; 8.Dorchester 31; 9.Heartland Lutheran 15: 10.Hampton 4; 11.Red Cloud 3.