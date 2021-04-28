Tom White Invite gives girls final T&F tuneup before CRC

MCCOOL JUNCTION - On the warmest day of the spring to date, the Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles edged the host McCool Junction Mustangs 104-98 on the girls side of Monday’s Tom White Invite.

Third place went to Meridian with 85.5 points, fourth was Deshler with 59 and fifth in the 11-team field was Blue Hill with 58.

The Hampton Hawks finished 10th with four points.

BDS and McCool Junction success came in two different ways.

McCool Junction scored 70 of their 98 points with event wins, while the Eagles spread out the scoring with 50 points in the field events, including two of the team’s three wins by sophomore JessaLynn Hudson in the shot put and the discus.

The Eagles picked up 34 points in the running events and the hurdles and 20 points in the three relays.

The other event title for the Eagles went to Taylor Sliva in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.69. She also took second in the 300 hurdles with a clocking of 52.18.

Mustang McKenna Yates won two events as she cleared 5-0 in the high jump to take the top spot and her winning time of 1:04.21 in the 400 was also worth 10 team points.