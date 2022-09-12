Titans’ ground game gashes Huskies in 40-6 win

HENDERSON – The Heartland defense simply had no answer for the Thayer Central rushing attack Friday night, as the Titans had two 100-yard rushers and racked up 323 yards and six touchdowns on just 47 carries as a team in a 40-6 rout.

Jordan Mariska led the way, running roughshod over the Huskies to the tune of 165 yards and three scores on 17 totes for an average of 9.7 yards a pop. Sam Souerdyke also averaged more than 6 yards per carry and added 117 yards and a touchdown on 19 touches.

For the game, Thayer Central averaged 6.9 yards per carry. The Titans’ rushing attack was so effective quarterback Will Heitmann attempted just one pass, a 26-yard touchdown strike to Grant Wiedel.

On the opposite sideline, Heartland’s rushing attack was fairly efficient itself, as the Huskies ran 38 times for 186 yards and averaged 4.7 yards a carry. It just wasn’t as efficient as Thayer Central’s, and the Heartland passing game could not keep pace after falling into an early hole.

Senior quarterback Trev Peters completed just three of nine attempts for 26 yards, but he added 88 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to finish as the Huskies’ leading rusher.