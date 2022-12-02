Timberwolves struggle offensively in 44-20 loss at Deshler

DESHLER – The Exeter-Milligan girls basketball team struggled to generate much offense on Thursday night as they dropped a 44-20 final at Deshler.

The Dragons led 13-7 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead to 22-12 at the half. The hosts opened up even more breathing room at 35-18 with a 13-6 run in the third quarter, while the Timberwolves managed just eight second half points as they fell to 0-1 on the season.

Exeter-Milligan was 7 of 42 from the field and just 1 of 9 on 3-point shots. They were efficient at the free throw line as they connected on 5 of 6 chances.

Junior Savana Krupicka led the scoring with nine points and senior Jozie Kanode followed with six. Kanode and Jasmine Turrubiates led the team with five rebounds each. Kanode also dished out four assists and added three steals.

Deshler (1-0) was led by Tierra Schardt, who finished with 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting from the field and a 3 of 4 night behind the arc. Allie Vieselmeyer added five points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Taylor Sieber had five points.

The Dragons were 18 of 45 from the field and 4 of 8 on shots behind the arc. Deshler finished 4 of 8 at the free throw line.

Exeter-Milligan hosted the Osceola Bulldogs in Crossroads Conference action on Friday night.