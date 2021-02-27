Timberwolves headed to Lincoln for D2 State next week

With the aggressive play came foul trouble for both teams and Krejci was quick to give credit to his bench for stepping up.

“I really have to give a lot of credit to both Josie Kanode and Daisy Kanode coming in off the bench,” Krejci said. “We hadn’t really gotten into a lot of foul trouble this year and just their resiliency to step up when we really needed them. Josie hit some big shots and they both played smart.”

Exeter Milligan was led in scoring by junior Cameran Jansky with a game high 20 points while junior Emma Olsen added nine. The T-Wolves were 16 of 37 from the field and 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts. They connected on 14 of 22 free throws.

Nebraska Christian was led by Tabitha Seip with 12 and Griess with eight. They were 14 of 36 from the field and they failed to connect on eight three-point shots.

“Offensively they have a lot of good shooters and we didn’t know how well that was going to work against our zone, but we knew we had to stop #21 (Molly Griess) and we did a very good job of that,” Krejci added.

The Eagles finished 11 of 21 at the line.