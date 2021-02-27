Timberwolves headed to Lincoln for D2 State next week

EXETER - In the first half Nebraska Christian and Exeter-Milligan combined for 38 points and 31 turnovers.
The game was a physical battle with turnovers and fouls.
The Timberwolves trailed 16-14 late in the first half, but used some late scoring and went on an 8-0 run to open a 22-16 lead at the break and never gave it up as they defeated the Nebraska Christian Eagles 48-39 in the D2-5 final on Friday night.
“Both teams are aggressive teams and when you are pushing the ball as much as we do we take the good with the bad,” said Exeter-Milligan head coach Jackson Krejci. “Teams are going to make mistakes in the end it’s the team that makes the least.”
As it turned out he was right.
Nebraska Christian was charted with 28 turnovers and the Timberwolves finished with 25.
Exeter-Milligan maintained a seven to nine point lead for most of the second half, but with 2:05 left to play, Nebraska Christian benefitted from a turnover and a basket by Shelby McHague which cut the lead to 39-36.
Exeter-Milligan wasted little time getting the ball up the court as a wide open Jasmine Turrubiates scored to push the margin back to five at 41-36 with 1:46 left to play.
Exeter-Milligan was 7 of 13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, and the Eagles didn’t help themselves any as they turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions while the Timberwolves built their lead back to nine points and the Eagles couldn’t make a run.
With the aggressive play came foul trouble for both teams and Krejci was quick to give credit to his bench for stepping up.
“I really have to give a lot of credit to both Josie Kanode and Daisy Kanode coming in off the bench,” Krejci said. “We hadn’t really gotten into a lot of foul trouble this year and just their resiliency to step up when we really needed them. Josie hit some big shots and they both played smart.”
Exeter Milligan was led in scoring by junior Cameran Jansky with a game high 20 points while junior Emma Olsen added nine. The T-Wolves were 16 of 37 from the field and 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts. They connected on 14 of 22 free throws.
Nebraska Christian was led by Tabitha Seip with 12 and Griess with eight. They were 14 of 36 from the field and they failed to connect on eight three-point shots.
“Offensively they have a lot of good shooters and we didn’t know how well that was going to work against our zone, but we knew we had to stop #21 (Molly Griess) and we did a very good job of that,” Krejci added.
The Eagles finished 11 of 21 at the line.
“This will be the first trip to state in three years and this is our first district title in 10 years,” Krejci pointed out. “It was really special for the girls to win it here. That is something that has never happened either as Exeter-Milligan or Exeter.”