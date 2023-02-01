 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timberwolves get home win against Giltner 54-32

EXETER – The wins have not come easy for the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolf girls basketball team this season.

On Tuesday night the Timberwolves hosted Giltner in Crossroads Conference regular season action and EM posted the 54-32 win to move to 3-16 on the year.

Three players finished in double figures in scoring for the Timberwolves who were led by senior Jozie Kanode with a game-high 21 points, which included five 3-pointers.

Scoring 12 points each were juniors Savana Krupicka and Malorie Staskal.

Exeter-Milligan led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter and 29-18 at the break. The hosts continued to build their lead in the third quarter with a 13-8 scoring advantage and went on to the 22-point win.

Giltner was led in scoring by senior Addison Wilson with 13, while freshman Kailyn Wilson added seven. Giltner was just 3 of 15 at the free throw line while Exeter-Milligan hit 11 of 28.

Exeter-Milligan will host Hampton on Friday and then end the season the following week with a road game at McCool Junction and a home battle with Cross County.

Giltner (1-13)                8      10      8      6-32

Exeter-Milligan (3-16) 10      19      13      12-54

