Timberwolves earn the sweep over Friend Bulldogs

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves improved to 7-6 on Tuesday night with a dominating performance over the Friend Bulldogs.

Exeter-Milligan (7-6) won the match 25-13, 25-12 and 25-12 to drop the Bulldogs to 1-9 on the year.

In the three set match the Timberwolves racked up 32 team kills as Freshman Kaydence Haase was 19- of 23 with 12 kills, while junior Malorie Staskal finished 15 of 19 and she recorded nine winners. Junior Savana Krupicka finished 16 of 19 and she totaled eight kills. As a team the Timberwolves finished with a .250 hitting percentage as they were 58 of 72.

Exeter-Milligan racked up 20 ace serves as Haase nearly had a double-double as she had seven aces to go with her 12 kills while Staskal added five and freshman Kiley Oldehoft was charted with three.

The offense ran through sophomore setter Lily Jeffries who had 23 assists and the defense was paced by senior Jozie Kanode with seven digs while Haase added six.

Oldehoeft added two blocks to lead the Timberwolves at the net on the defensive side.

No team or individual stats were available for the Friend Bulldogs.

The Timberwolves will be in Kenesaw next Tuesday night.