Timberwolves double up Longhorns in girls CRC action
EXETER – A quick started provided the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves with some breathing room, and they went on to a 46-23 win over the Dorchester Longhorns in girls Crossroads Conference action Thursday night.

Exeter-Milligan improved to 2-2 after starting 0-2, as they jumped to a 24-10 halftime lead against the Longhorns thanks to a balanced scoring attack.

Game-leading scorer Jasmine Turrubiates, who put up 14 points, scored 10 in the first half, while senior Cameran Jansky buried the team’s only 3-pointer in the first quarter. Jansky finished the night with nine points.

Exeter-Milligan went 8 of 14 at the free throw line, while the Longhorns were just 2 of 8.

Dorchester was led in scoring by Amber Kotas with seven and Baylor Behrens with six.

Exeter-Milligan hits the road Friday night at Heartland for a non-conference matchup with the Huskies.

Dorchester (0-2)                       7         3        3           10-23

Exeter-Milligan (2-2)              13       11       11           11-46

