Timberwolves come up short in CRC road tilt at Shelby-RC

SHELBY – The Exeter-Milligan Timberwolf girls could not keep pace in the fourth quarter with the host Shelby-Rising City Huskies and dropped to 1-11 on the year with a 48-36 loss.

The Timberwolves led at the break 16-15 and were well within striking distance headed to the final eight minutes, but the host Huskies put up 21 fourth quarter points and held the visitors to 11 in improving to 5-6 on the season.

EM was led in scoring by junior Savana Krupicka with 11 points and seniors Jozie Kanode and Jasmine Turrubiates tossed in nine points each.

The EM girls struggled from the field as they hit just 28% of their shots (11-39) and 2 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc. They went 50% from the free throw line with 12 of 24.

Krupicka led the team with six rebounds and she also recorded four steals.

Exeter-Milligan (1-11) will compete in the MUDECAS Tournament all week in Beatrice.

Exeter-Milligan (1-11) 8 8 9 11-36

Shelby-RC (5-6) 6 9 12 21-48