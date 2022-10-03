Timberwolves cap 5-0 week with JCC VB title

TECUMSEH – Exeter-Milligan with wins over Johnson County Central, Falls City and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer earned the JCC volleyball title on Saturday.

E-M defeated HTRS 25-13 and 25-22; they needed three sets to get by Falls City 17-25, 25-13, 25-23 and in the championship turned back the host Johnson County Central Thunderbirds 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 to improve to 12-6 on the season.

EM 2, HTRS 0

The Timberwolves finished the match with 26 team kills. Junior Savanna Krupicka led the way with eight kills on 12 of 14 attacks, while junior Malorie Staskal added seven kills on 10 of 11 swings. As a team the T-Wolves were 44 of 53 for a hitting percentage of .321.

The Timberwolves served up nine aces with Staskal the team leader with five; freshman Kiley Oldehoeft added two blocks; Krupicka added five digs and sophomore Lily Jeffries had 10 set assists. Senior Josie Kanode had eight assists.

EM 2, Falls City 1

Exeter-Milligan dropped the first set to the Tigers but came back strong in the final two games to win the match 2-1.

The T-Wolves had 40 team kills with freshman Kaydence Haas hammering 15 on 24 of 31 attacks. Picking up nine kills each were Krupicka and Staskal. As a team EM hit .333 and was 94 of 114.

Krupicka served up six aces; Staskal was the team leader in blocks with two and in digs with 14. Kanode finished with 13 digs and Haase added 12.

In setting, Jeffries was 59 of 59 with 21 assists, while Kanode added 39 of 39 with 13 assists.

Falls City had 23 team kills with senior RaeAnn Thompson leading the Tigers with 13; Ashleigh Kirkendall had three service aces and two blocks while Paige Young and Reece Mcneely had 14 digs.

Kirkendall also led the Tigers with 18 set assists.

EM 2, JCC 1

The Timberwolves were aggressive at the net with 36 team kills to 26 for the Thunderbirds.

Haase had 11 kills on 27 of 31 attacks and Krupicka added 24 of 28 with 10 kills. The Timberwolves were 84 of 97 as a team with a hitting percentage of .237.

Kanode and Jeffries led the serving with four and three aces respectively and Staskal had four blocks.

Staskal had 11 digs and Jeffries added 10 while the sophomore led the team in setting with 18 assists and Kanode had 10.

JCC was led by Sunnie Rother with seven kills and Bailee Sterup with 12 digs. Junior Arely Cabrales was the team leader in set assists with 22.

The Timberwolves will host triangular action on Thursday night with Cross County and Dorchester in town.