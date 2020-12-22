Timberwolves 7-0 after win at High Plains last Friday

CLARKS-The High Plains Storm girls’ basketball team could not generate enough offense on Friday night to hang with the 7-0 Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves.

The Timberwolves took a lead after the first eight minutes of 18-5 and the host Storm, were never in the game as the Exeter-Milligan girls’ defeated the Storm 56-25 in CRC regular season action.

Exeter-Milligan led 25-9 at the half and went on a 27-7 scoring barrage in the third quarter to open a 47-16 lead through three quarters.

The Timberwolves had three girls’ in double figures as they were led by junior Cameran Jansky with 17 points, which included four 3-pointers; Jasmine Turrubiates added 13 and senior Jaiden Papik chipped in with 12, with two 3-pointers falling.

Exeter-Milligan went 5 of 12 f4rom the free throw line and finished with six treys in the win.

High Plains’ scoring was led by Hannah Hodgman with seven, Hailey Lindburg added six and picking up four points each was Brooke Bannister and Gordona Howell.

The Storm was 7 of 12 from the 15-foot freebie stripe.

Exeter-Milligan hosted the Friend Bulldogs on Tuesday night and High Plains was in Shelby to take on the Shelby-RC Huskies.