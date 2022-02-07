Timberwolf boys grind out defensive win at Hampton

HAMPTON – Points were at a premium Friday night in Hampton, as the Hawks and the visiting Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves scored a combined 22 points in the first half. In the second half, they combined for 19.

Yet Exeter-Milligan walked away with a comfortable win as they took down the hosts in a 28-13 slugfest. Hampton scored just five points over the final 16 minutes as the Timberwolves built on a 14-8 halftime lead.

Marcus Krupicka scored nine points for the T-Wolves, while Michael Bartu and Draven Payne added six apiece. Kole Svec notched four points and Peyton Pribyl tallied three to round out the scoring.

Brayden Dose, Tyson Wolinski and Evan Pankoke recorded four points each to lead Hampton, while Kash Majerus added one.