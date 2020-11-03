Tight-knit Centennial seniors make state, have fun along the way

UTICA – Not long after the Centennial Broncos volleyball team knocked off the Thayer Central Titans on their own court in Hebron to win the C2-5 district final in five sets and solidify a spot in the state tournament, Megan Thee Stallion blared in the locker room.
The team took their hydro flask water bottles and clanked them against the walls. Jaycee Stuhr, one of Centennial’s six seniors, then went on the bus and took videos on her phone of the team dancing and having a good time. This is all normal stuff for the Centennial volleyball seniors. It’s a tight-knit group that includes Gracie Booth, Kate Hirschfeld, Jaci Opfer, Lexus Prochaska, Kiley Rathjen and Stuhr.
That group likes to have fun on the court. It’s easy to spot the energy after every kill, ace or block – and there were many of each this season. That energy has helped this senior class go 22-11 in the regular season and earn a trip to state, something which hasn’t been done at Centennial since 2007.
Hirschfeld, the school-record holder for most kills in a season (she currently has 420), said she was 4 years old when Centennial last made it to Lincoln. Now that her team is there, she and her classmates take pride in knowing they’re the ones that got back.
“It’s great because our class was sort of the one to turn it around and switch the culture to a winning one,” Hirschfeld said. “It’s awesome to know we kind of flipped the script.”
Flipping the script started and ended with accomplishing something this group has had trouble with for a while now – winning a district final.
Stuhr remembers losing four in her career – three in basketball and once in volleyball, when she was a sophomore. They’ve been close several times, but never got over the hump. Last Saturday’s win against Thayer Central changed that.
“Personally, it didn’t feel real because we had never done it before,” Stuhr said of winning the district final. “I didn’t even know what to think, but there was just a lot of excitement because it’s something that hasn’t been done in a while. It’s something where our whole community will come together with us.”
The seniors are quick to point out how close they are off the court. Booth, who’s hosting a meal at her house with the seniors following the end of the season, came from York a few years ago. It’s been a fun ride ever since.
“We’re really close. Jaci (Opfer) and I transferred here and all the other girls have grown up here, but they took us in. On the court, we just work well together. It’s a great chemistry.”
Opfer, who came from Seward this season and broke Centennial’s school record for set assists in a season (778) and a single match (48), knows all about the chemistry.
“I think our whole team has an amazing bond and we bring that bond on to the volleyball court when we’re playing,” Opfer said. “Our senior bond – I’ve never had this kind of connection with people in my grade. So it’s awesome that in our last year we’re all coming together, having a great connection and just getting work done.”
Part of getting the work done like Opfer mentioned was against Thayer Central, a team that beat Centennial the first two times they played. On Saturday Centennial won the first two sets 25-13, 25-21, but the Titans didn’t go down without a fight.
Thayer Central tied the match at 2-all after winning the third and fourth sets 25-23, 25-18, respectively. But in the fifth, the Broncos had a chat.
“We were all motivated by our previous (district final) losses,” Hirschfeld said. “Then when we got to that fifth-set situation, we all knew what it feels like to get close and just lose. We were all like, ‘We’re not going to feel like that again. Let’s make it so they feel like that.’”
Centennial regrouped and won the deciding fifth set 15-10. It wasn’t a win where it was just Hirschfeld pounding kill after kill, either. It was a complete team effort.
Hirschfeld and Rathjen both had 18 kills while Stuhr chipped in with 14. Rathjen has an interesting story – she spent most of her career before this season setting. After Opfer’s arrival, Rathjen moved to the middle. You can say the change in scenery has worked out pretty well – she’s third on the team in kills with 143 and has the most blocks with 54.
“I definitely enjoyed setting because I’ve been doing it since I started playing volleyball, so I was really nervous being a middle – I didn’t even hit last year at all,” Rathjen said. “It was a little stressful at first, but now I really enjoy it. Hitting – it’s really fun.”
Keeping the energy flowing with this group doesn’t seem like a problem. But whenever it gets low, there’s always one player making sure it picks back up.
That’d be Prochaska, the libero who has 252 digs and 451 serve receives.
“Every point – even if it isn’t a kill, Lexus just jumps, like, extremely high. It’s insane,” Stuhr said of her teammate’s celebration.
“I’m always jumping,” Prochaska said. “Whenever I do it, it gets me super excited and sometimes I tell the girls if I see them down, I’ll tell them to just jump up and down because it’ll help. I’m sure people think I look weird, but it doesn’t bug me. It gets me excited.”
Hirschfeld has been on the end of many celebration jumps from Prochaska this season. One specific instance that comes to mind was from Saturday’s win over Thayer Central.
“I got a really hard kill down the line, and Lexus just freaked – she hugged me and was screaming. That was so cool and fun,” Hirschfeld said through a laugh.
“I love libero,” Prochaska said. “I feel like being the libero is sort of like being the hype person.”
There will need to be plenty of hype on Thursday when Centennial, the No. 8 seed of the tournament, plays No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast (33-1) at 7 p.m. on the north court of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
However Thursday goes, the Broncos will do what they’ve always done and play their game, Hirschfeld said. And if something goes wrong, that’s alright because this senior group has each other.
“We’re all really good friends and being on this team for four years, this was the year where I really wanted to make it because I love my teammates so much and we all have such a special relationship,” she said. “I feel like we just pick each other up if someone isn’t doing their best in a game, and the rest of us make up for that and hold each other accountable and just make each other better.”
The Centennial volleyball team already achieved a lot of the goals it made before the season started – they got over the hump and made state.
But the season isn’t over. Now it’s on to a new goal, one which might end with Megan Thee Stallion songs in the locker room at PBA.
