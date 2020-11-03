Tight-knit Centennial seniors make state, have fun along the way

“I think our whole team has an amazing bond and we bring that bond on to the volleyball court when we’re playing,” Opfer said. “Our senior bond – I’ve never had this kind of connection with people in my grade. So it’s awesome that in our last year we’re all coming together, having a great connection and just getting work done.”

Part of getting the work done like Opfer mentioned was against Thayer Central, a team that beat Centennial the first two times they played. On Saturday Centennial won the first two sets 25-13, 25-21, but the Titans didn’t go down without a fight.

Thayer Central tied the match at 2-all after winning the third and fourth sets 25-23, 25-18, respectively. But in the fifth, the Broncos had a chat.

“We were all motivated by our previous (district final) losses,” Hirschfeld said. “Then when we got to that fifth-set situation, we all knew what it feels like to get close and just lose. We were all like, ‘We’re not going to feel like that again. Let’s make it so they feel like that.’”

Centennial regrouped and won the deciding fifth set 15-10. It wasn’t a win where it was just Hirschfeld pounding kill after kill, either. It was a complete team effort.