Three of four Centennial runners medal
RAYMOND – The Centennial cross country team competed at the Raymond Central invite Thursday, where three of the Broncos’ four runners medaled.

“Tired legs are the consensus of our runners,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “We have had two weeks of double meets and it has worn the legs down some. We need to make sure we are getting enough rest to recover and be prepared for the final two weeks of the season. The SNC meet and districts will be huge for them.”

Junior Madison Brandenburgh placed fourth in the girls’ race, clocking in at 22:55.27. Freshman Josie Turnbull ran the course in 23:44.62 and finished 13th. On the boys’ side, junior Clinton Turnbull took third with a time of 18:03.21 and freshman Camden Winkelman ran a 18:51.90 and placed 17th.

“(The) kids all still ran well at Raymond Central,” Johansen said. “We only had slight improvements from our top runners. Camden Winkleman made a big jump going from 19:42 to 18:51 on the same course from two weeks earlier. Garrison has been out for a while trying to get healthy for the remainder of the season with a hip flexor and Matthew Hoops was sick. They will be key runners come District time for the boys to have a shot at qualifying as a team.”

