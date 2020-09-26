Three local teams run at Hebron Country Club

HEBRON – Three cross country teams from the York News-Times’ coverage area ran at the Randall Smith Invite at the Hebron Country Club on Thursday, and per usual the McCool Junction Mustangs had strong performances across the board.
Led by Payton Gerken’s runner-up finish, McCool won the girls’ race with 22 points. Gerken finished the 5k race in 21 minutes, 18.6 seconds. The Mustangs had two more runners place in the top 10, including Aly Plock (6th, 22:04.46) and McKenna Yates (7th, 22:07.89).
Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas was the girls’ individual champ, finishing in 20:17.46.
“Our girls won their first meet of the year today. We are very excited,” McCool head coach Ryan Underwood said. “They have been working extremely hard. While we have finished in the top three at every meet we have attended thus far, it’s still nice to get that breakthrough and win a meet.”
Rounding out the McCool runners in the girls race was Sarah Vodicka (19th, 24:58.25), Sara Weisheit (24th, 26:07.95), Aurora Toms (28th, 26:41.73) and Carryna Light (40th, 35;04.64).
Gerken’s day proved to be historic for the McCool cross country program.
“She ran the fastest 5k time that any Mustang lady has ever run on the Hebron Country Club course, bettering the sophomore time of her sister Madison Gerken of 21:37.1 in 2017 by 18.5 seconds as she finished in 21:18.6,” Underwood said.
Underwood said his boys team ran its best race of the year by far. The Mustangs placed second in the team standings with 43 points, just three points off of invite champ Wilber-Clatonia.
Wilber’s Tommy Lokken won the boys’ race in 17:05.73, but not far from him was runner-up Tyler Neville of McCool (17:21.6).
“Neville ran his fastest 5k ever by 14.5 seconds, bettering his previous best 5k performance last week at Geneva,” Underwood said. “He also ran the fastest 5k a Mustang male has ever run on the course, bettering previous record holder, assistant coach Conner Cogswell, by about 40.3 seconds in the process.”
McCool had four more boys finish in the top 20 of the race, including Jacob Brugger (13th, 18:44.11), Luke Brugger (14th, 18:45.21), Ian Sahr (18th, 19:06.14) and Trent Neville (20th, 19:20.38).
“Last week at the Fillmore Central meet the Wilber-Clatonia boys defeated our boys by 38 points. This week we finished a close second place to them by only three points,” Underwood said.
Harry Yunevich (30th, 20:38.08), Aydin Orr (32nd, 20:44.74), Caleb Weisheit (33rd, 20:58.33), Isaac Stark (38th, 21:38.14), Garrett Hansen (63rd, 24:53.34), Devon Lamonde (68th, 26:32.47) and Bryan Schwartz (70th, 27:37.56) rounded out the McCool boys team.
Fillmore Central
McCool wasn’t the only local team running in Hebron as the Fillmore Central Panthers also competed.
The Panthers had two runners in the top 10 – Garrett Nichols (5th, 17:54.96) and Conner Nun (10th, 18:18.1).
The rest of Fillmore Central’s team included Austin Wurtz (21st, 19:25.3), Hunter Verhage (24th, 19:40.94), Eli Myers (43rd, 22:04.68), Travis Meyer (49th, 22:41.38), Bryson Hafer (53rd, 23:36.88), Cole Nedrow (55th, 23:42.63), Zach Coash (59th, 23:59.66) and Alex Schademan (60th, 24:32.01).
On the girls’ side, Fillmore’s Hallie Verhage was 18th in 24:49.32.
Centennial
The Broncos, who were running at the Malcolm Invite on Tuesday, had two boys run in Hebron on Thursday – Clinton Turnbull (9th, 18:15.35) and Garrison Schernikau (21:10.26).
Centennial’s lone girl runner, Madison Brandenburgh, was ninth in 22:39.27.
“Our kids are running at a high level right now, but at the end of the race yesterday, they looked and felt pretty awful,” Centennial head coach Rob Johansen said. “Their legs were tired and they looked exhausted. All three ran really well considering they only had one day between meets. As a coach, I need to make sure we don’t over train and get them broke down entering the last part of the season.”
Girls team scoring: 1. McCool Junction 22; 2. Tri County 24; 3. Hastings St. Cecilia 46; 4. Fairbury 56.
Boys team scoring: 1. Wilber-Clatonia 40; 2. McCool Junction 43; 3. Cornerstone 49; 4. Fillmore Central 55; 5. Fairbury 78; 6. South Central 102; 7. Tri County 111; 8. Johnson County Central 129.
