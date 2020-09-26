Three local teams run at Hebron Country Club

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEBRON – Three cross country teams from the York News-Times’ coverage area ran at the Randall Smith Invite at the Hebron Country Club on Thursday, and per usual the McCool Junction Mustangs had strong performances across the board.

Led by Payton Gerken’s runner-up finish, McCool won the girls’ race with 22 points. Gerken finished the 5k race in 21 minutes, 18.6 seconds. The Mustangs had two more runners place in the top 10, including Aly Plock (6th, 22:04.46) and McKenna Yates (7th, 22:07.89).

Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas was the girls’ individual champ, finishing in 20:17.46.

“Our girls won their first meet of the year today. We are very excited,” McCool head coach Ryan Underwood said. “They have been working extremely hard. While we have finished in the top three at every meet we have attended thus far, it’s still nice to get that breakthrough and win a meet.”

Rounding out the McCool runners in the girls race was Sarah Vodicka (19th, 24:58.25), Sara Weisheit (24th, 26:07.95), Aurora Toms (28th, 26:41.73) and Carryna Light (40th, 35;04.64).

Gerken’s day proved to be historic for the McCool cross country program.