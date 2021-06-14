Three girls represent YNT region in Striv All-Star Classic

GRAND ISLAND – Three area athletes suited up for the 2021 Striv All-Star Classic girls basketball game at Grand Island Central Catholic on Saturday evening. In a tight game, Cross County’s Erica Stratman, York’s Maddie Portwine and the Cadillac All-Stars emerged with a 62-60 win over Centennial’s Kate Hirschfeld and the Hyundai All-Stars.

Both teams played an even first quarter, ending the period deadlocked at 11. Portwine provided an early spark for the Cadillac All-Stars, scoring four of the team’s 11 points in the opening frame. The Hyundai All-Stars opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, but the Cadillac All-Stars stayed within striking distance and trailed 26-21 at the half.

After scoring four points in the first half, Stratman took over in the third quarter. She scored six points during the period to help turn the halftime deficit into a 49-41 lead entering the final 10 minutes.

All three area athletes contributed during the final frame as the contest went down to the wire.

Hirschfeld and Wood River’s Kiernan Paulk were the only two players to drain multiple shots during the fourth quarter for the Hyundai All-Stars. Hirschfeld scored four points during the period while Paulk caught fire from deep, draining three triples and scoring 11 of her 13 points in the final 10 minutes.