Three area wrestlers qualify for state in C-3 District

UTICA – Defending state champions Carson Fehlhafer and Cameron Graham will get a shot to repeat at the state wrestling tournament this week in Omaha, as the seniors swept through their respective weight classes to finish in first place at 285 and 160 pounds, respectively, during the C-3 district meet at Centennial over the weekend.
The Broncos’ Jarrett Dodson will join them as the third area wrestler from the district competing in Omaha, as he picked up victory in the semifinals at 145 pounds via a 4-1 decision to punch his ticket to state. Unlike Fehlhafer and Graham, however, Dodson lost in the finals to finish as the runner-up.
Centennial saw eight wrestlers compete on the mats during the second day of district action Saturday, but only Fehlhafer and Dodson emerged from the heartbreak round with a state ticket in hand. Dodson earned his clinching victory with a 4-1 decision over David City’s Ethan Underwood in the semis, while Fehlhafer pinned Johnson County Central’s Christian Harrifield in 1:14 to advance to the finals and secure a return visit to state.
Fehlhafer, a defending state champion, remained unbeaten during his senior season after eking out a 2-1 win over Battle Creek’s Dahlas Zlomke via tiebreaker in the finals to improve to 43-0 on the season. Dodson fell to William Poppe of Crofton/Bloomfield in a 15-1 major decision in the finals at 145 pounds but still landed on the podium with a runner-up finish.
Trayton Stewart, Garrison Schernikau, Keenan Kosek, Dakota Guinn, Cyrus Songster and Samuel Payne all reached the second day of competition at districts but saw their seasons end Saturday.
The Cross County/Osceola Twisters placed four wrestlers in action with only Graham securing a place in the state tournament.
Graham, the all-time wins leader in Class C, improved to 52-0 on the year as he swept through the field at 160 pounds. Graham opened the second day of action by pinning Barrett Andel of David City in 58 seconds before downing Archbishop Bergan’s Cal Janke in a 5-2 decision in the finals for his 209th career victory.
Koy Metink, Tony DeWitt and Andrew Dubas also competed on the second day of district action for the Twisters, but all three could not advance past the heartbreak round and saw their seasons come to a close Saturday.
Battle Creek finished atop the team standings with 204 points, while David City scored 188 points to finish as the runner-up and Crofton/Bloomfield rounded out the top three with 166.5 points.
Centennial finished tied for seventh in the team standings with North Bend Central at 56 points, while Cross County/Osceola placed 12th in the 15-team field with 41 points.