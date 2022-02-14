Three area wrestlers qualify for state in C-3 District

UTICA – Defending state champions Carson Fehlhafer and Cameron Graham will get a shot to repeat at the state wrestling tournament this week in Omaha, as the seniors swept through their respective weight classes to finish in first place at 285 and 160 pounds, respectively, during the C-3 district meet at Centennial over the weekend.

The Broncos’ Jarrett Dodson will join them as the third area wrestler from the district competing in Omaha, as he picked up victory in the semifinals at 145 pounds via a 4-1 decision to punch his ticket to state. Unlike Fehlhafer and Graham, however, Dodson lost in the finals to finish as the runner-up.

Centennial saw eight wrestlers compete on the mats during the second day of district action Saturday, but only Fehlhafer and Dodson emerged from the heartbreak round with a state ticket in hand. Dodson earned his clinching victory with a 4-1 decision over David City’s Ethan Underwood in the semis, while Fehlhafer pinned Johnson County Central’s Christian Harrifield in 1:14 to advance to the finals and secure a return visit to state.