LINCOLN – The McCool Junction Mustangs made their first appearance at the Nebraska girls basketball tournament since 2003, while the Cross County Cougars were back for the first time since 2006.

The York Dukes made their third straight appearance and their sixth since 2015.

York, which finished the season with a record of 21-4, earned a trip to the semifinals after a first round 38-26 win over the Scottsbluff Bearcats. The Dukes lost in the semifinals to the eventual Class B state champion Elkhorn North Wolves.

McCool Junction, the fourth seed in D2, took an early lead in their game with No. 5 seed Humphrey St. Francis, but the Flyers pulled away in the second half for the 61-54 win. McCool Junction ended the season with a sparkling 24-3 record.

The Mustangs also had the area’s leading scorer in junior McKenna Yates, who ended the season averaging 21.9 points.

Cross County (22-5) could not handle the Crofton Warriors’ defensive pressure and lost in a first round C2 game 49-27.

McCool, Cross County and York will return many of the same players for next season. McCool had one senior on the team and Cross County did not have a senior on the roster. The Dukes will graduate four seniors but will return their top two scorers from this season.

York finished third in Class B according to the Omaha World-Herald, Cross County 8th in C2 and McCool 6th in D2 final rankings.

The Centennial Broncos were the only other team among 10 in the YNT area to finish with a winning record as they were 15-10. At an even .500 was Nebraska Lutheran (11-11); High Plains was 11-12; Fillmore Central 10-13; Hampton 9-14; Exeter-Milligan 5-19 and Heartland 5-19.

Hampton had one of the best rebounding squads in the area. Freshman Gavin Gilmore averaged 8.1 per game, senior Lillian Dose pulled down 7.7 and junior Nevaeh Lukassen gave the Hawks three players in the top 10 with seven rebounds a night.

Below are all of the area stat leaders.

Statistical Leaders for 2022-23

Scoring Leaders

1. McKenna Yates JR. McCool JCT 21.9

2. Shyanne Anderson JR. Cross County 13.8

3. Lily Otte SR. Nebraska Lutheran 13.2

4. Faith Engle SR. Fillmore Central 12.5

5. Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 12.2

6. Savana Krupicka JR. Exeter-Milligan 11.5

7. Rebecca Hueske SO Nebraska Lutheran 10.5

8. Kaili Head JR. Fillmore Central 10.0

9. Catelynn Bargen JR. Centennial 9.5

Hailey Lindburg SR. High Plains 9.5

Rebounding Leaders

1. Faith Engle SR. FC 9.0

2. Gavin Gilmore FR. Hampton 8.1

3. Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 7.7

4. Reyna Hafer SR. FC 7.6

5. Samantha Hueske FR. NL 7.4

6. Cora Payne JR. Centennial 7.0

Nevaeh Lukassen JR. Hampton 7.0

8. Jasmine Turrubiates SR. EM 6.9

9. Rylee Ackerson SO. HP 6.0

Shelby Bandt JR. MCJ 6.0

Field Goal %- at least 35 attempts

1. Averie Stuhr SO. Centennial 28-58 .483

2. Rebecca Hueske SO. NL 89-189 .471

3. Adrienne Waller FR. CC 44-96 .458

4. McKenna Yates JR. MCJ 203-449 .452

5. Josie Loosvelt SR. York 23-51 .451

Three-Point %- at least 25 attempts

1. Raegan Hansen SO. Hampton 13-36 .361

2. Rebecca Hueske SO. NL 14-39 .359

3. BriAnn Stutzman JR. MCJ 42-117 .358

4. Chloe Koch SO. York 25-70 .357

5. Kiersten Portwine JR. York 56-158 .354

Free Throw Percentage (at least 30 attempts)

1. Shyanne Anderson JR. CC 91-115 .791

2. McKenna Yates JR. MCJ 92-126 .730

3. Lilly Peterson JR. CC 51-74 .689

4. Faith Engel SR. FC 68-104 .654

5. Kaili Head JR. FC 28-45 .622

6. Sara Weisheit JR. MCJ 25-41 .610

7. Ema Dickey FR. CC 73-121 .603

8. Rylee Ackerson SO. HP 29-49 .592

9. Shelby Bandt JR. MCJ 52-88 .591

10. BriAnn Stutzman JR. MCJ 33-56 .589

Steals Per Game

1. Lillian Dose SR Hampton 4.1

2. McKenna Yates JR. MCJ 3.7

3. Lily Otte SR. NL 3.5

4. Rebecca Hueske SO. NL 2.8

5. Hailey Lindburg SR. HP 2.7

Nevaeh Lukassen JR. Hampton 2.7

Assists Per Game

1. Lillian Dose SR. Hampton 3.7

2. McKenna Yates JR MCJ 3.4

3. Karley Naber JR. Centennial 2.8

4. Shae Kingery JR. Hampton 2.7

5. Shyanne Anderson JR. CC 2.6