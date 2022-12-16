This that and another thing!

I have a lot of topics running through my mind that I could write about, but none of them are going to fill a whole lot of space on the page. So here is a smorgasbord of me rambling on for a few minutes.

MLB Free Agency I have been watching major league baseball free agency a lot closer and my takes from what I have seen so far is that the San Diego Padres could be in a good place to take the national league west from the Dodgers with all their acquisitions in the off-season.

And the Dodgers may not even be the second best team in the NL West. The San Francisco Giants haven’t been sitting on their hands either as they shocked the baseball world with a 13-year offer to Carlos Correa.

My Yankees kept the Judge in chambers and just a few days ago added the Giants’ Carlos Rodon to their rotation for the 2023 season.

But it all eventually comes down to what you do on the field starting in the spring and as far as I can see, I’m not sure the Yankees did enough to unseat the World Champion Houston Astros.

NCAA VolleyballI watched the final three sets of the Pittsburgh-Louisville semifinal last night and I saw a lot of Nebraska in the Louisville Cardinals, but that really shouldn’t come as any surprise.

Dani Busboom-Kelly has her Cardinals just one match from winning the national championship. I firmly believe when John Cook does step down from coaching, she is the most likely candidate to come back to her home state and take over the program.

I would say 99% of the state will be wearing Louisville and Husker Red on Saturday night at the CHI Health Center in Omaha cheering on the Cardinals against the Texas Longhorns.

New Family MemberNo I haven’t got a new grandchild, but we have had someone at our house every day for the past several weeks and he feels like a new family member. That would be the UPS delivery man.

I feel like I should get him a Christmas present or invite him to dinner. Even the dogs recognize him and at first used to chase him, now they don’t even move. If that’s not like being a family member I don’t what is.

Deadline issuesWhat a topsy-turvy issue this is!

For several weeks we had to have all the stories in by 7-7:10 p.m. due to a mechanical issue in Grand Island. We just got back to 9-9:10 deadline the middle of this week and boom, crash, bang it went down again. This time both machines.

So if you open the paper and expect to see a write up of a game or two from the previous night, it ain’t going to happen and who knows for how long we will be stuck at 7-7:10 p.m. Poor Christian has been in charge for about two weeks and he still hasn’t experienced normal. I thought I was going to have to talk him off the roof the other day!

Well there are more subjects I could ramble on about, but I better get my stuff ready for the game tonight.

Just a little over a week from Christmas so I expect as we get closer the number of people traveling to and from family events is going to increase and the roads will become packed.

Have a great weekend and if you are out traveling just be careful and be safe.