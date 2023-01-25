Third time the charm as Dukes down GISH on home lanes

YORK – The York Dukes boys bowling team is 22-4 after Tuesday’s 12-9 win over Grand Island Senior High at Sunset Lanes.

York’s four losses this season have come to Omaha Burke, Northwest and twice to the GISH Islanders.

York pulled out the 12-9 win with a winner take-all Baker format win by the final score of 216-160.

On the girls side the 17-2 Islanders rolled their way to a 19-2 win as they won both series matches and the one Baker game that was contested.

The boys match was back and forth as the Islanders and Dukes each won one series game before moving to the Baker format.

York won the first series 996-968 as Landon McConnell rolled a 237 and right behind him was Schuyler Handy with a 236.

Grand Island won the second series game 1,046 to 938. Schuyler Handy had a 215 and McConnell a 209.

In the Baker format York won the first match 268-203, but the Islanders evened the score with a 248-216 win before York capped the win in the third game.

The York girls lost their first series 737-697. Trinity McConnell and Kassidy Stuckey paced York scoring with a 159 and 154 respectively.

York also dropped the second game by the score of 793-681. Skylar Huber led the Dukes with a 170 and Lily Kowalski had a 146.

In the Baker match GISH was a 168-114