Third time not the charm for York Cornerstone Seniors at Fairbury

FAIRBURY-The York Cornerstone Seniors Kings and the Fairbury Seniors met for the third time this season on Tuesday night and the Kings came up short in an 11-3 six inning final.

York lost on June 1 at Levitt 9-8 and they also dropped a 12-4 decision to Fairbury at the Crete Tournament back in early June.

After two innings on Tuesday the Kings were hanging tough as they trailed by the score of 4-3.

Fairbury pushed across three runs in the bottom of the third and the lead ballooned to 7-3.

The game ended in the bottom of the sixth as the hosts scored four times to make it an eight-run game and ended the contest via the run rule.

York managed just four hits off Fairbury starter Brody Kroll who pitched all six innings and struckout nine while allowing three earned runs.

The Cornerstone Kings got hits from Isaac Stark, Garrett Bonnell, Reid Heidtbrink and Beau Woods. Heidtbrink and Stark recorded doubles and Woods had the only stolen base for the Kings.

The hosts were led by three players with two hits each; Ethan Smith, Drew Novotny and Jacob Martin. Smith and Martin accounted for the teams only extra base hits with each ripping a double.