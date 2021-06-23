 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third time not the charm for York Cornerstone Seniors at Fairbury
0 comments
YORK CORNERSTONE SENIORS BASEBALL

Third time not the charm for York Cornerstone Seniors at Fairbury

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beau Woods- York SR Kings

York’s Beau Woods scores in the team’s 9-1 win over Geneva at the York Cornerstone Senior Classic last weekend. Woods accounted for one of the Senior Kings four hits and he also stole a base.

 York News-Times file photo

FAIRBURY-The York Cornerstone Seniors Kings and the Fairbury Seniors met for the third time this season on Tuesday night and the Kings came up short in an 11-3 six inning final.

York lost on June 1 at Levitt 9-8 and they also dropped a 12-4 decision to Fairbury at the Crete Tournament back in early June.

After two innings on Tuesday the Kings were hanging tough as they trailed by the score of 4-3.

Fairbury pushed across three runs in the bottom of the third and the lead ballooned to 7-3.

The game ended in the bottom of the sixth as the hosts scored four times to make it an eight-run game and ended the contest via the run rule.

York managed just four hits off Fairbury starter Brody Kroll who pitched all six innings and struckout nine while allowing three earned runs.

The Cornerstone Kings got hits from Isaac Stark, Garrett Bonnell, Reid Heidtbrink and Beau Woods. Heidtbrink and Stark recorded doubles and Woods had the only stolen base for the Kings.

The hosts were led by three players with two hits each; Ethan Smith, Drew Novotny and Jacob Martin. Smith and Martin accounted for the teams only extra base hits with each ripping a double.

Bradyn Glebe- York Sr Kings

Cornerstone Senior King’s starter Bradyn Glebe is shown here pitching against the Chick-Fil-A Seniors at the Crete Tournament. Glebe was the pitcher of record on Tuesday night in Fairbury working 2 1/3 innings, allowing four hits; seven runs, which only three were earned.

Bradyn Glebe took the loss as he worked 2 1/3 innings allowing four hits; seven runs, just three earned and he recorded three strikeouts. York was charted with two errors in the loss which resulted in four unearned runs.

York (9-12) was back in action Wednesday night as they hosted Crete at Levitt Stadium.

On Friday night the team travels to Seward to take on the Senior Jays.

York 210 000- 3 4 2

Fairbury 313 004- 11 8 0

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News