Key third-quarter run powers Bulldogs past Knights in boys hoops
Osceola opens third quarter on 19-2 run, rolls to 64-47 win over Nebraska Lutheran
By Christian Horn
OSCEOLA – At halftime, the Osceola Bulldogs led the Nebraska Lutheran Knights 34-22 thanks to some hot shooting in the first half. To open the second half, ball security issues from the Knights led to multiple turnovers, which converted into easy Bulldog buckets on the other end and sparked a decisive run.
Osceola scored 19 of the first 21 points in the second half to build a huge lead, which proved to be all the cushion the Bulldogs needed in a 64-47 win. Nebraska Lutheran won the turnover battle for the game by a 23-20 margin, but Osceola dominated on the glass to the tune of a 29-18 advantage.
The Bulldogs’ edge on the boards proved to be key, as they frequently tracked down a rare miss to create extra offensive opportunities. Osceola buried 27 shots from the floor in the game, including four shots from beyond the arc.
Kale Gustafson poured in a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs, with 15 coming in the second half. Isaiah Zelasney added 11, while Pierce Branting and Wyatt Urban notched seven points apiece for Osceola.
Junior Trey Richert powered Nebraska Lutheran offensively, racking up a team-high 15 points. Junior Trevor Hueske followed with nine, senior Ben Vogt added seven and sophomores Isaac Beierman and Eli Vogt notched six apiece for the Knights. Oran Jiang scored three points and Silas Vogel added one to round out the Nebraska Lutheran scoring effort.
The Knights buried 10 fewer shots than the Bulldogs, as they knocked down 17 baskets during the game. Nebraska Lutheran also drained a trio of shots from downtown.
Osceola improved to 8-2 on the season and bounced back from a loss at Cross County, while Nebraska Lutheran dropped its second game in a row and fell to 6-2 on the year.