Key third-quarter run powers Bulldogs past Knights in boys hoops

Osceola opens third quarter on 19-2 run, rolls to 64-47 win over Nebraska Lutheran

By Christian Horn

OSCEOLA – At halftime, the Osceola Bulldogs led the Nebraska Lutheran Knights 34-22 thanks to some hot shooting in the first half. To open the second half, ball security issues from the Knights led to multiple turnovers, which converted into easy Bulldog buckets on the other end and sparked a decisive run.

Osceola scored 19 of the first 21 points in the second half to build a huge lead, which proved to be all the cushion the Bulldogs needed in a 64-47 win. Nebraska Lutheran won the turnover battle for the game by a 23-20 margin, but Osceola dominated on the glass to the tune of a 29-18 advantage.

The Bulldogs’ edge on the boards proved to be key, as they frequently tracked down a rare miss to create extra offensive opportunities. Osceola buried 27 shots from the floor in the game, including four shots from beyond the arc.