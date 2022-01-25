Third-quarter run guides York girls past Crete

YORK – The No. 2 seed York Dukes trailed the No. 7 seed Crete Cardinals 16-15 at halftime of Tuesday night’s Central Conference Tournament quarterfinal at the Duke Dome, but head coach Matt Kern and the rest of the Dukes were determined to flip the script in the second half.
“We talked about how we had to bring it, we had to bring some energy,” Kern said. “The girls did a good job bringing energy right away to start the third, get a few points, turnovers. That was the difference in the game, and we needed that little run there. I liked how they responded coming out of halftime.”
York rose to the occasion, forcing turnovers on each of Crete’s first five second-half possessions, while the Dukes’ Masa Scheierman opened the third quarter on a personal 8-0 run. That critical stretch fueled a 14-7 York edge in the period, and the seven-point cushion proved to be the final margin in York’s 43-36 win.
“It’s good to come out with a victory,” Kern said. “It’s conference tournament time, you’re getting everybody’s best shot. Crete did a great job taking some things away. We battled and found a way to win.”
Crete took an 8-5 lead after eight minutes as the Dukes shot just 1 of 6 from the floor in the opening quarter. York responded and appeared to seize control with a 10-0 run to open the second period, but the Cardinals battled back and closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a one-point lead into the locker room.
York brought an increased intensity coming out of the break, as the Dukes’ defense forced five straight Crete turnovers to open the second half. Scheierman, meanwhile, took over the game offensively. After scoring one point in the first half, the senior opened the third quarter by scoring each of York’s first eight points to provide a little bit of breathing room.
Scheierman finished the quarter with 10 points as York doubled up Crete 14-7 in the period thanks to eight Cardinals giveaways to take a 29-23 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Both teams traded blows during a fourth quarter featuring a lot of visits to the foul line for both teams, but York kept Crete at arm’s length and never led by fewer than six at any point during the final eight minutes to move on to Friday night’s semifinals with a 43-36 win.
York shot 15 of 39 from the floor but just 1 of 12 from beyond the arc. The Dukes also connected on 12 of 18 chances at the charity stripe and dominated the Cardinals on the glass to the tune of a 27-12 rebounding edge.
Crete also turned the ball over 15 times to just 11 giveaways for York and finished 10 of 25 shooting, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range. The Cardinals connected on 13 of 17 free throws, led by a 10-of-12 performance at the line from Marin Rasgorshek, who scored half of Crete’s 36 points and finished as the game’s leading scorer.
Scheierman paced York with 13 points, 12 of which came during the second half before fouling out of the game. The senior also made her presence felt defensively.
“She had some big steals on the perimeter,” Kern said. “She’s a great offensive and defensive threat. She got some big steals for us and kind of got us going, so we needed that. That was something that kind of sparked us.”
Senior Destiny Shepherd scored seven points for York, while junior Anna Briggs added six. Senior Mattie Pohl returned to the court after missing some time with an injury and racked up five points, but York felt her impact on the hardwood in more ways than one.
“It’s great to have Mattie back,” Kern said. “She’s been playing a lot of basketball for a lot of years, so having her presence is good. It helps calm the team and it helps our depth, so it was a real positive to have her back on the court.”
Sophomore Kiersten Portwine and junior Rylyn Cast scored four points apiece for the Dukes, while juniors Mia Burke and Josie Loosvelt notched two points each to round out York’s scoring effort.
The Dukes advance to Friday night’s semifinals at Seward, where they will face Aurora, who defeated No. 3 seed Columbus Lakeview 33-29.