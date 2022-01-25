Third-quarter run guides York girls past Crete

YORK – The No. 2 seed York Dukes trailed the No. 7 seed Crete Cardinals 16-15 at halftime of Tuesday night’s Central Conference Tournament quarterfinal at the Duke Dome, but head coach Matt Kern and the rest of the Dukes were determined to flip the script in the second half.

“We talked about how we had to bring it, we had to bring some energy,” Kern said. “The girls did a good job bringing energy right away to start the third, get a few points, turnovers. That was the difference in the game, and we needed that little run there. I liked how they responded coming out of halftime.”

York rose to the occasion, forcing turnovers on each of Crete’s first five second-half possessions, while the Dukes’ Masa Scheierman opened the third quarter on a personal 8-0 run. That critical stretch fueled a 14-7 York edge in the period, and the seven-point cushion proved to be the final margin in York’s 43-36 win.

“It’s good to come out with a victory,” Kern said. “It’s conference tournament time, you’re getting everybody’s best shot. Crete did a great job taking some things away. We battled and found a way to win.”