Third quarter propels Wolverines past Centennial

UTICA – Heading into the locker room at halftime, the host Centennial Broncos led Wilber-Clatonia 21-20. However, the Wolverines came out on fire in the second half, outscoring the hosts 15-0 in the third quarter to provide the cushion they needed in a 41-28 win Friday night.

Quarterback Maj Nisly completed 15 of 36 passes for 294 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the loss. The senior also finished as the Broncos’ leading rusher with 73 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Levi Zimmer hauled in five passes for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Lane Zimmer finished with one reception for a 44-yard score. Shawn Rathjen added three catches for 88 yards.

Micah Richters led Centennial defensively with eight tackles, while Jarrett Dodson recovered a fumble and Nisly picked off a pass.