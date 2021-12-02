Third-quarter outburst powers Cross County girls past McCool Junction 54-47

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars and McCool Junction Mustangs entered Thursday night’s season opener knotted up at 20 apiece at halftime. However, Cross County shot out of the gates to open the third quarter, outscoring McCool Junction 22-10 in the period to take a comfortable 42-30 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
That third quarter outburst proved to be enough, as the Mustangs outscored the Cougars 17-12 in the final frame but couldn’t quite make up the deficit in a 54-47 loss.
Cross County built a 10-8 lead after the first quarter thanks to six points from senior Josi Noble and four free throws from sophomore Shyanne Anderson. Sophomore McKenna Yates scored all eight Mustang points in the opening quarter.
The Cougars built the lead to as much as 20-10 midway through the second quarter, but McCool Junction closed on a 10-0 run to even the score heading into the locker room.
Cross County out-rebounded McCool Junction 21-12 in the opening half, but the Mustangs made up for it by shooting 10-of-26 from the floor, including draining three of nine attempts from beyond the arc.
The game didn’t stay tied for long, as the Cougars came out on a mission in the third quarter. Cross County sophomore Lilly Peterson scored the first six points in the frame, and her teammates did the rest. Junior Bren Lemburg buried a 3-pointer and added another bucket later in the frame, while Noble notched four points in the quarter and Anderson recorded three.
All told, Cross County exploded for 22 points in the period to take a comfortable 12-point cushion into the game’s final eight minutes despite a strong outing from Yates, who scored 22 of the Mustangs’ 30 points through the first three quarters.
McCool Junction strung together an early rally in the fourth quarter, but Cross County appeared to weather the storm after Anderson buried one from downtown with just over four minutes to play. The basket gave the Cougars a 48-38 lead, but the Mustangs ripped off five consecutive points to climb back into it.
Anderson again landed a massive counterpunch, draining another 3-pointer to put Cross County up by eight. McCool Junction wouldn’t go away, however, cutting the deficit to 51-45 with 1:28 remaining.
The Mustangs would get no closer, however, as Cross County held on down the stretch and preserved a 54-47 win to open the season.
The Cougars unofficially shot 16-of-41 from the field and held a slim 26-25 edge in rebounding. Anderson buried half of Cross County’s four 3-pointers, as Lemburg and Noble also drained one shot from beyond the arc apiece.
McCool Junction unofficially finished 17-of-44 from the field, including swishing five of 16 3-point tries. The Mustangs also turned the ball over 19 times compared to 17 giveaways for the Cougars.
Where Cross County held the biggest advantage, however, was at the free-throw line. The Cougars visited the charity stripe 22 times and connected on 16 of them, compared to McCool Junction’s 6-of-7 performance from the line.
Yates led all scorers with 29 points on 11 made field goals and finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the charity stripe, while sophomore BriAnn Stutzman added seven points for the Mustangs. Senior Chelsea Stutzman scored five points, sophomore Sara Weisheit notched four and freshman Dakota Wollenburg tallied two to round out the scoring.
Three different players finished in double figures for Cross County, as Noble led the way with a team-high 20 points. The senior made six field goals and converted on seven of 12 chanced from the free-throw line.
Anderson added 15 points on four made field goals, including two from beyond the arc. She also finished a perfect 5-for-5 from the charity stripe.
Peterson finished with 12 points, half of which came during the quick run to open the third quarter. She made four field goals in the game and connected on four of five free-throw attempts.
Lemburg racked up five points for Cross County, all of which came during the third quarter. Senior Haileigh Moutray notched two points on a pair of free throws to round out the scoring for the Cougars.