Third-quarter outburst powers Cross County girls past McCool Junction 54-47

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars and McCool Junction Mustangs entered Thursday night’s season opener knotted up at 20 apiece at halftime. However, Cross County shot out of the gates to open the third quarter, outscoring McCool Junction 22-10 in the period to take a comfortable 42-30 lead heading into the final eight minutes.

That third quarter outburst proved to be enough, as the Mustangs outscored the Cougars 17-12 in the final frame but couldn’t quite make up the deficit in a 54-47 loss.

Cross County built a 10-8 lead after the first quarter thanks to six points from senior Josi Noble and four free throws from sophomore Shyanne Anderson. Sophomore McKenna Yates scored all eight Mustang points in the opening quarter.

The Cougars built the lead to as much as 20-10 midway through the second quarter, but McCool Junction closed on a 10-0 run to even the score heading into the locker room.

Cross County out-rebounded McCool Junction 21-12 in the opening half, but the Mustangs made up for it by shooting 10-of-26 from the floor, including draining three of nine attempts from beyond the arc.