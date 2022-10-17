Third quarter dooms Centennial in 49-20 loss to Malcolm

UTICA – The Malcolm Clippers scored just before halftime to take a 21-13 lead into the locker room Friday night at Centennial, but the Broncos hung tough over the first two quarters.

That changed in the second half, as Malcolm exploded for 21 points in the third quarter and scored the first 28 points after halftime to pull away from Centennial late in a 49-20 win as the Clippers moved to 8-0.

Defensively, the Broncos had no answer for Malcolm quarterback Hayden Frank. The senior completed 9 of 12 passes for 224 yards and a pair of scores and added 165 yards and another four touchdowns on the ground on just 13 carries.

In all, Frank contributed to six of the Clippers’ seven scores and racked up 389 yards of total offense. Malcolm finished with 458 total yards compared to 279 for Centennial.

Maj Nisly turned in a solid game for the Broncos, as the senior quarterback completed 13 of 23 passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 12 times for 50 yards and another score to finish as Centennial’s leading rusher.

Shawn Rathjen led the Bronco receiving corps with three receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns, while Lane Zimmer added seven grabs for 61.

Defensively, Rathjen collected a team-high seven tackles and Levi Zimmer added six.