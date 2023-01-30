Third quarter does in York girls in loss to Adams Central

YORK – During the Central Conference finals Saturday night, Adams Central raced out to an early 10-2 lead over York, but the Dukes countered back and trailed by two heading to the second quarter.

Both teams hung tough in the second stanza as the Patriots carried a slim 24-22 lead into the locker room at halftime, but that changed in a hurry coming out of the intermission. York opened with five turnovers and an air-balled 3-pointer to start the third quarter, where a 16-4 run created some breathing room for Adams Central in an eventual 53-38 win.

“We battled. That’s a tough team with amazing size and ability,” York head coach Matt Kern said. “It’s a tough matchup, but our girls battled all the way to the end. We fought and the shots just weren’t falling and our defense broke down a little tonight, but good teams make that happen sometimes against you. You just do the best you can to regroup and get better from it.”

The Dukes refused to fold and played hard until the end, but they simply could not overcome a poor shooting night as they lost their second game this season and finished as Central Conference runner-ups.

York shot just 20% (9 of 45) for the game, and they knocked down a mere 6 of 32 3-pointers (18.7%). At the foul line, the Dukes hit 14 of 25 free throws.

Chloe Koch canned four of eight shots from the floor and paced the Dukes with 15 points. She also made 5 of 6 free throws and pulled down four rebounds.

“I’m really proud of her growth. She’s put a lot of work into being the best player she can be.” Kern said. “She’s given us great minutes, is an extremely talented athlete and gives a great effort. When you have players like that who work well with each other good things can happen. She did some great things tonight and we’ll continue to build on that.”

Behind her, Lainey Portwine went 2 of 3 from beyond the arc and finished with six points, as did Rylyn Cast. Kiersten Portwine netted five points, Josie Loosvelt added three, Kynli Combs recorded a pair and Mia Burke capped the scoring with one point.

Adams Central made just 2 of 11 3-balls, but the Patriots shot 19 of 42 (45.2%) from the floor overall. Megan Scott led the scoring effort with 15 points to tie Koch for the game high, while Rachel Gooden added 14.

York dropped to 15-2 on the season, with both losses coming against Adams Central, but the Dukes face another stiff test this week when they travel to Elkhorn North on Friday as the season approaches the stretch run.

“We’ve had a great start to the year and conference runner-up is a great honor. We want to win those games, but the bottom line is we’ve got to continue to learn,” Kern said. “There’s a lot of games left, a lot of basketball left, and we’ll watch the video on Monday, break it down and look at what we can do better and by gosh, we’ll get better.”