Third quarter does in Fillmore Central football at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – The Fillmore Central Panthers built an early 7-0 lead after the first quarter and still led Fairbury by a point at halftime, but the Jeffs exploded for 22 points in the third quarter to earn their first win of the season 28-7 on Friday night.

The Panthers held Fairbury to just 59 rushing yards on 31 carries, but Jeffs quarterback Jax Biehl completed 17 of 27 passes for 205 yards and three scores.

Fillmore Central quarterback Keegan Theobald, meanwhile, struggled throughout the night. The junior completed just 10 of 31 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Theobald didn’t get much help from his run game, as the Panthers finished with 59 yards on 27 carries. Luke Kimbrough finished as the team’s leading rusher, notching 33 yards on 10 carries. The sophomore also scored Fillmore Central’s only touchdown on a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Senior Aidan Trowbridge caught one pass for 33 yards to finish as Fillmore Central’s leading receiver, while junior Aiden Hinrichs added two receptions for 26 yards.