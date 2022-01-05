Third period scoring run dooms E-M girls

Third quarter Diller-Odell scoring run does in Exeter-Milligan

ODELL – The Diller-Odell Griffins wiped out an eight-point Exeter-Milligan halftime lead with a 17-7 scoring run in the third quarter and went on to outscore the Timberwolves in the second half 26-13. They won the girls non-conference match up on Tuesday 43-38.

Diller-Odell (8-2), rated as the No. 4 team in D-2 according to the Omaha World-Herald, got a game-high 24 points from 5-8 freshman Myleigh Weers who was 10 of 22 from the floor overall and 4 of 12 on 3-point attempts.

Joining Weers in double figures was Lilly Swanson with 12 as she connected on all five of her shots from the field and she also added five rebounds. Senior Madelyn Meyerle led the Griffins in rebounding with nine.

Exeter-Milligan led at the first quarter 12-11 and used a 13-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter to build a 25-17 halftime lead.

Sophomore Savana Krupicka led the Timberwolves in scoring with 11 points and both seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen added eight points each. Exeter-Milligan was 17 of 39 overall from the field and that included 1 of 7 on 3-point shots.