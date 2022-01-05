 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third period scoring run dooms E-M girls
0 comments

Third period scoring run dooms E-M girls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Third quarter Diller-Odell scoring run does in Exeter-Milligan

ODELL – The Diller-Odell Griffins wiped out an eight-point Exeter-Milligan halftime lead with a 17-7 scoring run in the third quarter and went on to outscore the Timberwolves in the second half 26-13. They won the girls non-conference match up on Tuesday 43-38.

Diller-Odell (8-2), rated as the No. 4 team in D-2 according to the Omaha World-Herald, got a game-high 24 points from 5-8 freshman Myleigh Weers who was 10 of 22 from the floor overall and 4 of 12 on 3-point attempts.

Joining Weers in double figures was Lilly Swanson with 12 as she connected on all five of her shots from the field and she also added five rebounds. Senior Madelyn Meyerle led the Griffins in rebounding with nine.

Exeter-Milligan led at the first quarter 12-11 and used a 13-6 scoring advantage in the second quarter to build a 25-17 halftime lead.

Sophomore Savana Krupicka led the Timberwolves in scoring with 11 points and both seniors Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen added eight points each. Exeter-Milligan was 17 of 39 overall from the field and that included 1 of 7 on 3-point shots.

Jansky led the T-Wolves in rebounding with six, while junior Jasmine Turrubiates chipped in with five.

Exeter-Milligan (7-4) will be in action Friday against Shelby-Rising City and then travel to Beatrice to begin MUDECAS Tournament play against Palmyra on Monday.

Exeter-Milligan (7-4)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger
Sports

Dogs have no answer for Hollinger

  • Updated

STROMSBURG – The Osceola Bulldogs could not stop Cross County senior Cory Hollinger on Tuesday night as he scored a game-high 26 points in the…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News