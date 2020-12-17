Theis’ big night leads Fillmore Central past Thayer Central

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central girls’ basketball team came into Tuesday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference matchup with a 0-3 mark.

The Panthers had lost their first three games by a total of just 15 points, so they were knocking on the door to get that first win.

Tuesday night, they didn’t just knock on the door, they knocked it down as they dominated the Thayer Central Titans by the final score 58-39.

One reason for the Panthers’ success was the play of junior Lexi Theis, who played the best game of her career by scoring 30 points. Before Tuesday her best overall game came last January when she scored 23 points against Central City.

Theis’ scoring was balanced as she poured in seven in the first quarter; nine in the second; four in the third and 10 over the final eight minutes. She knocked down 12 field goals with two of those being 3-pointers, and was 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.

The Panthers led 15-8 at the end of the first and 35-19 at the break using a 20-11 second-quarter scoring run to open up the 16-point lead.