Theis’ big night leads Fillmore Central past Thayer Central

GENEVA – The Fillmore Central girls’ basketball team came into Tuesday night’s Southern Nebraska Conference matchup with a 0-3 mark.
The Panthers had lost their first three games by a total of just 15 points, so they were knocking on the door to get that first win.
Tuesday night, they didn’t just knock on the door, they knocked it down as they dominated the Thayer Central Titans by the final score 58-39.
One reason for the Panthers’ success was the play of junior Lexi Theis, who played the best game of her career by scoring 30 points. Before Tuesday her best overall game came last January when she scored 23 points against Central City.
Theis’ scoring was balanced as she poured in seven in the first quarter; nine in the second; four in the third and 10 over the final eight minutes. She knocked down 12 field goals with two of those being 3-pointers, and was 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.
The Panthers led 15-8 at the end of the first and 35-19 at the break using a 20-11 second-quarter scoring run to open up the 16-point lead.
Thayer Central got double digit scoring from both Natalie Tietjen with 14 points, which included 8-of-12 at the free-throw line, and Chloe Souerdyke with 11 points – she also had a good night at the charity stripe as she dropped in 7-of-11 attempts.
Thayer Central finished up 17-of-27 at the line and Fillmore Central was 9-of-14.
The Panthers got 10 points each from Faith Engle and Abby Nichols. Nichols was 4-of-5 at the foul stripe.
Fillmore Central (1-3) will look to keep their win streak alive as they travel to Hastings on Friday to take on Class C-1 No. 6 Adams Central.
The Panthers will close out the pre-holiday portion of their schedule on Tuesday night when they go back to Hastings to take on Hastings St. Cecilia.
Fillmore Central will compete in the Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament this year and will play at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 against Clarkson-Leigh.
Thayer Central (2-2) 8 11 6 14 – 39
Fillmore Central (1-3) 15 20 11 12 – 58
