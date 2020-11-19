The York girls are looking to run

Without a true 5 in the middle this season, the York girls may spread things out on offense to make use of the quickness they possess.

“You should see us in more of a five-out look on the court with no true post as we want to take advantage of our speed and dribble drivers,” Kern said. “We want to play fast, run the floor and get to the rim. As always, you will see us taking a number of three-point shots.”

Junior guards Destiny Shepherd and Mattie Pohl, as well as junior forward Masa Scheierman, will be key players again this season. Scheierman, fresh off a strong campaign on the volleyball court, averaged 6.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per contest last year. Shepherd and Pohl chipped in with 5.5 and 5.2 points per game, respectively.

All that quickness can be used on the defensive end, too. The York girls program has been known for its high-pressure, aggressive man-to-man defense. The Dukes don’t plan on changing that anytime soon.

“We want other teams to feel uncomfortable with the ball when they play us,” Kern said. “We have girls that have played this style of man defense for a number of years and they continue to improve their knowledge and skills. Occasionally, we’ll look to trap in the full court and half court.”

York is scheduled to open the season Dec. 3 in the friendly confines of the Duke Dome against Ralston.

