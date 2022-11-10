The winds of change are a-blowin’ in college football

As the old adage goes, there are three certainties in life: death, taxes and Alabama and/or Clemson making the College Football Playoffs.

In eight seasons with the four-team playoff format, Alabama has appeared seven times, with the Crimson Tide’s lone miss coming in 2019. The Tigers have made six appearances, missing out in the first season of the CFB and again last year.

What’s more, one of the two schools has been in the four-team field in each of its first eight years. This fall, however, that appears poised to change.

Alabama picked up its second loss of the season last Saturday in an overtime defeat at LSU, the first time the Tide have lost twice prior to the Iron Bowl since 2010. (A brief aside: I’m far from a Brian Kelly fan, but he gets a ton of credit in my book for having the guts to go for two and the win in OT. As Tony Dungy said, “you play to win the game” and sometimes it feels like coaches instead play simply not to lose, which isn’t the same thing.)

Clemson also lost Saturday, a humiliating 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. The Tigers aren’t technically out of the hunt yet if you assume they win out and finish as a one-loss ACC champ.

However, their play to this point does not exactly inspire a ton of confidence in that occurring; in addition to the blowout loss in South Bend, Clemson endured close calls against Syracuse, Florida State and Wake Forest (in double OT).

For the first time in several years, the Tigers’ reign of dominance over the rest of the ACC for much of the past decade appears to be nearing an end. Alabama, meanwhile, is almost certainly out. LSU also has two losses, but one of the Tigers’ defeats came in the season opener against Florida State, meaning their only SEC loss came to Tennessee.

If Alabama wants to reach the SEC title game – and winning the conference is the Tide’s only path to the four-team field – it needs to win out and hope LSU loses both of its final two SEC games (at Arkansas, at Texas A&M), which would be an incredibly unlikely outcome.

With the winds of change swirling at the top of the college football mountain, it leaves some uncertainty as to who will fill the void created by the absence of Alabama and Clemson. Georgia is a near-lock, as the defending champs are undefeated and have looked like the best team in the sport pretty much the entire season.

The Big 10 also appears likely to have a representative in the fold, as both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated and ranked Nos. 2 and 3 leading up to what figures to be an electric edition of “The Game” on Nov. 26.

In the Big 12, TCU has the inside track to a playoff spot as the fourth and final remaining unbeaten team. Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 with the Vols’ loss in Athens last Saturday, while Oregon, whose lone loss came to Georgia in the season opener, is sixth.

TCU is in if it runs the table, but the Horned Frogs’ final three games are far from gimmes – at Texas, at Baylor, vs Iowa State. Would a one-loss, Big 12 champion TCU still get into the field – especially if the Frogs were able to avenge their one loss in the conference championship?

Likewise, a one-loss, Pac-12 champion Oregon would also be tough to leave out. The Ducks struggled against Oregon but have averaged nearly 50 points per game since. Winning out would mean adding victories over No. 25 Washington and No. 13 Utah – plus 6-3 Oregon State – down the stretch in addition to a win over No. 12 UCLA.

A one-loss USC would also have a case if the Trojans take home the Pac-12 title. Southern Cal lost to Utah by a point and has yet to beat anyone of note, but it plays a pair of top-20 teams down the stretch in UCLA and Notre Dame, plus a likely win over Oregon in the conference championship.

Other teams who figure to be in the hunt down the stretch are the loser of the Buckeyes’ and Wolverines’ head-to-head matchup, as well as Tennessee. The Volunteers hold wins over Alabama and LSU and would have just the loss against Georgia to their resume.

There would be a case to be made for the Vols’ inclusion over a one-loss TCU or Oregon/USC, and the Committee has included non-division winners in the field in the past (Ohio State in 2016 and Alabama the following season).

However, those inclusions come with a massive asterisk: multi-loss conference champions. Ohio State jumped Big 10 champ Penn State in 2016, but the Nittany Lions had two losses, as did Big 12 champ Oklahoma.

The following year, Alabama lost the Iron Bowl to Auburn and lost the division thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker, but the Crimson Tide got in the field anyway. However, they had help: Georgia stomped Auburn in Atlanta to give the Tigers a second loss, and unbeaten No. 4 Wisconsin lost to Ohio State in the Big 10 title game.

That meant the teams Alabama got in over were another one-loss team that didn’t win its conference (the Badgers), a two-loss Auburn and a pair of two-loss conference champs (Ohio State and USC).

There will be many arguments made for Tennessee’s inclusion down the stretch that point to 2016 Ohio State and 2017 Alabama as past precedents, but there has never been a non-division winner that got in over a conference champ with fewer or an equal number of losses.

The Volunteers and whoever loses the head-to-head between Ohio State and Michigan aren’t completely out of it, but given the context just discussed and the knowledge the Committee has historically said conference championships matter, it’s worth wondering whether both would need the Big 12 or Pac 12 champ (or both) to finish with multiple losses.

My gut says a one-loss, Big 12 champion TCU and a one-loss Pac-12 champ would both get in over the Vols and the Big 10 East runner-up (and perhaps even a theoretical one-loss ACC champion Clemson), but I’m also not certain about it.

Either way, it should make for some compelling football down the stretch. No matter which teams ultimately get in, general college football fans can rest easy in the knowledge that we’re likely going to enjoy a playoff with some new faces - and without Alabama and Clemson.