The Standoff in Stromsburg is sure to entertain

Said Seim: “It’s a pretty cool accomplishment to have, but all the credit goes to the O-line. Isaac’s already got 2,000, and if I get there it’d be great. It’s also something that hasn’t been done before. Getting to say that is pretty cool.”

Burwell was in a battle last week with Neligh-Oakdale for its quarterfinal and narrowly escaped with a 49-48 win. The reason why the Longhorns got the thrilling victory? They believed in themselves. Perseverance is a staple of the football program at Burwell, Coach Gideon said.

“We went through a lot of adversity in that third quarter but survived and kept working together and finished the game,” he said. “We won because we’ve been in tough situations before and our kids never give up. In our playoff win against Amherst in 2015 we were down 41-21 at halftime and came back to win 60-41. We held them scoreless in the second half, and there were so many people at that game you couldn’t hear anything. They had also beaten us during the regular season.”

Busch surpassed the 2,000-yard mark in the first quarter against Neligh-Oakdale. After the game, he received a large sign that coaches, friends and fans all signed.

“It was a really sweet and exciting moment,” Busch said of the gesture.