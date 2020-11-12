The semifinals are close – here are three players to watch for Cross County, McCool Junction

The game kicks off at 2 p.m. Central, 1 p.m. Mountain. Why the afternoon start? Well, McCool Junction is traveling a long ways, and sunlight is needed because the field at Cody doesn’t have lights.

Football is a team game and all eight or six players on the field work together. But let’s dive into the specific players who, if they have solid outings Friday, could really help their teams advance to the state championship.

First up is Cross County, followed by McCool Junction.

Cory Hollinger, Jr., Cross County

It’d be easy to write about Cross County’s two stellar running backs – senior Isaac Noyd and junior Carter Seim – but, frankly, those are two fairly obvious picks that have had plenty written about them already.

That’s why Hollinger makes sense here. He’s a smooth-moving athlete at 6-foot-6 and 210 pounds. He’s a tight end and defensive end for the Cougars, and his 72 tackles on the season ranks third on the team. He’s also shown he can get after the quarterback with four sacks, which ranks second.