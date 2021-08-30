The rest of the story ... Dukes beat Crete in OT

YORK – The York Dukes and Crete Cardinals were in a lightning delay at the end of regulation at press time Friday night. After a 90-minute delay, the game resumed with overtime just after 11 p.m. On York’s overtime possession, junior quarterback Ryan Seevers found the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run. Crete responded with a score of its own but opted to go for two and the win. Junior Garrett Ivey swatted the pass to the turf, preserving a 28-27 victory for the Dukes in the season opener.