 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The rest of the story ... Dukes beat Crete in OT
0 comments

The rest of the story ... Dukes beat Crete in OT

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dukes celebrate TD No. 1 vs. Crete

York celebrates after its first touchdown of the season, a 53-yard connection from Ryan Seevers to Dalton Snodgrass in the second quarter against Crete. The game was in a lightning delay at press time, but when action resumed in overtime, Seevers ran in for a 3-yard touchdown and the York defense swatted away a two-point conversion pass to preserve a 28-27 win. (News-Times/Christian Horn)

YORK – The York Dukes and Crete Cardinals were in a lightning delay at the end of regulation at press time Friday night. After a 90-minute delay, the game resumed with overtime just after 11 p.m. On York’s overtime possession, junior quarterback Ryan Seevers found the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown run. Crete responded with a score of its own but opted to go for two and the win. Junior Garrett Ivey swatted the pass to the turf, preserving a 28-27 victory for the Dukes in the season opener.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Game plan gets tossed early at Illinois, and three other Husker takeaways

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News